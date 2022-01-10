FC Dallas acquires defender Nanu on loan from FC Porto

The start of filling out the FC Dallas roster for the 2022 season got a shot in the arm on Monday as the club announced their first signing of the new year.

FC Dallas has signed defender Eulânio Ângelo Chipela Gomes, commonly known as Nanu, on a one-year loan from Portugal’s FC Porto. Nanu will occupy an international roster slot and will be added to the roster pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

FC Dallas has an option to exercise a permanent transfer on Nanu’s contract following the duration of the loan in December 2022.

The 27-year old fullback has spent his entire career in Portugal. His soccer career began in Taboeira’s youth systems in 2003 where he played for three years before spending one year in Benfica’s academy from 2006-2007. He returned to Taboeira from 2007 to 2011 and later joined Beira-Mar where he would make his senior debut on July 27, 2013 against Portimonense.

Nanu has amassed 172 appearances overall while in Portugal and has scored nine goals. During the 2021 season, he appeared in 11 matches for FC Porto. While he was born in Portugal, he represents the Guinea-Bissau National Team and is currently on the roster participating in the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations. The tournament will kick off on January 9 with Guinea-Bissau in Group D along with Egypt, Nigeria and Sudan. This is his second Africa Cup of Nations after participating in the 2019 tournament.

BDS Quick Take

The fullback spot is a position that FCD was going to need to bulk up a bit for the upcoming season. It will be interesting to see if he slots in on the right or left though, as the depth is a little weaker on the left side at the moment with just Ryan Hollingshead available.

I do like seeing the club acquire a guy that is likely in his prime and a member of a national team (even if it is a smaller African one).