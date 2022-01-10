This offseason is rounding the corner on being nearly done here as we get into a new week that will see the SuperDraft (tomorrow afternoon) and by the end of it, players will begin reporting to Frisco.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas ready to attack new year with Ferreira-Jara duo, aggressive transfer strategy | The Striker Texas

One month after FC Dallas announced its new head coach, the club was forced to re-structure its strategy for the 2022 MLS season.

It's Ricardo Pepi's 19th birthday and there's a whole lot to celebrate | The Striker Texas

Pepi celebrated his 19th birthday with an appearance in Germany with his new club.

// MLS //

Lorenzo Insigne: A big gamble, new era for Toronto FC – and MLS? | MLSSoccer.com

Yeah, this is another big deal for Toronto as they get possibly one of the top strikers in the world to come to MLS.

Where Lorenzo Insigne fits into MLS’ most consequential signings | MLSSoccer.com

I do like this list a lot and what it means for the league's history in terms of signing big name players to come here.

Report: Charlotte FC transferring midfielder Riley McGree to Celtic FC | MLSSoccer.com

It is kind of crazy to me that Charlotte could be transferring a player out before him ever seeing the field with the team.

Report: Orlando City to sign Penarol, Uruguay forward Facundo Torres | MLSSoccer.com

Orlando needs a big influx of talent this offseason and this could be a nice start for them.

Nottingham Forest sign Canadian international Richie Laryea on three-and-a-half year deal - The Athletic

While Toronto was busy with their other signing over the weekend, they also had this move.

‘I want to die here’: Josef Martínez hoping to see out his career with Atlanta United – The Athletic

After a season in which Martínez showed his ability to come back from a major injury, he's looking to secure his future in Atlanta.

Rusnak announces he will not return to Real Salt Lake - RSL Soapbox

The RSL captain posted on his Instagram account that his time with the team is over.

LA Galaxy sign versatile veteran Raheem Edwards - LAG Confidential

LA brings in a guy from down the highway to help boost their depth.

Houston Dynamo close in on Libertad's Sebastian Ferreira | ESPNFC

Houston are closing in on a deal for Libertad and Paraguay youth international striker Sebastian Ferreira.

Diego Valeri reportedly leaving Timbers for Lanus return - Stumptown Footy

Cesar Luis Merlo reported that Valeri is leaving Portland to return to his boyhood club Lanus.

D.C. United transfer Erik Sorga to IFK Göteborg - Black And Red United

The Estonian striker is off to Sweden after coming over to the club in 2020.