This week is flying by here as we’re almost set to wrap things up on this MLS year with the league’s title game on Saturday afternoon in Portland. Next week is set to be a wild one as well with all the various offseason drafts kicking off. Yeah, buckle up folks.

// FC Dallas //

Building for 2022: Can the FC Dallas midfield find success? - Big D Soccer

There is plenty of young talent in the midfield group, but a lot of work still has to happen to improve them.

// MLS //

Tactical preview of the 26th MLS Cup as Portland Timbers host NYCFC | MLSSoccer.com

While it is probably not the matchup most MLS fans would have wanted to see at the start of the season, both teams certainly earned their way to this game.

Which players will have their legends born or cemented in MLS Cup 2021? | MLSSoccer.com

It really does only take one single moment of brilliance to win an MLS Cup these days. Though my gut tells me someone may have to step up twice this year to do it.

Soccer City USA hosts a title game | US Soccer Players

Portland's reputation as Soccer City USA is built on more than results on the field, but another MLS Cup for the Timbers would certainly help.

MLS Cup Preview will NYCFC manager Ronny Deila strip if team wins - Hudson River Blue

It is kind of a weird twist of things, NYCFC fans really want to know if their manager is going streaking if their team wins. At least that is how this sounds to me.

MLS MVP Carles Gil's soccer journey took him to success in New England | ESPNFC

Carles Gil's career was a circuitous one, but now he's found his perfect fit with the New England Revolution and has the MLS MVP award to prove it.

Major League Soccer's Don Garber: 'No practically' to biennial World Cup | ESPNFC

I was happy to hear Garber say that he opposed the idea of a biennial World Cup. I think for leagues across the world, it would be a disaster.

Pedro Santos re-signs with the Columbus Crew - Massive Report

The Portuguese midfielder joins Columbus for another season, with a club option for 2023.