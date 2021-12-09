2021 FC Dallas Player Postmortem: Ryan Hollingshead

The FC Dallas defense didn’t have a ton of bright spots in 2021, we’ve discussed that plenty on this site already. But if there were some bright spots to be had, it may be with guys like veteran Ryan Hollingshead.

The 30-year old once again was a vital cog in the lineup for the club in 2021, playing in all but four games while adding in one of his best attacking seasons to date with three goals and five assists (numbers just slightly below his fantastic 2019 season).

Season Stats Games Played Games Stated Minutes Played Goals Assists Total Shots Shots on Target Total Passes Successful Passing % Yellow Cards Red Cards Games Played Games Stated Minutes Played Goals Assists Total Shots Shots on Target Total Passes Successful Passing % Yellow Cards Red Cards 30 30 2671 3 5 26 8 1024 81 3 0

Gif that explains their 2021

Is there a spot on the field that he can’t play? Seriously, having a utility man like Hollingshead is still valuable in this league.

Best moments of 2021

I mean you have to start here:

Oh my goodness Ryan Hollingshead LMAO #DTID pic.twitter.com/aFCNDgmjHn — Garrett Melcer (@GarrettMelcer) May 2, 2021

The dude showed a side of himself that we just hadn’t seen before up until that point against Portland early on in the year. Man, it was fantastic.

But outside of that, it was times like this that got my attention as well:

Ryan Hollingshead is so damn good, man. pic.twitter.com/RSuPm3aD4H — Matthew Doyle (@MattDoyle76) June 20, 2021

I know the moments were few and far between this season for him (and most of the defense) but damn. Hollingsheads’ movement and passing in this one shows just how good he can be when he’s put in the right spots.

Final thoughts

While he is getting older and did get hit with a small injury bug at one point this season, Hollingshead is still an important part of this team. His leadership for the young players around him is critical. His movement in the attack from his defensive position is still needed.

Just like with Matt Hedges, I do worry that he is starting to decline in some areas that could be exposed at some point in the future by quality teams in this league. Hopefully though, Nico Estevez can find better ways to keep him on the field in 2022 and the team is able to figure out a way to keep him retained for the long run as well (his current contract expires at the end of 2022).