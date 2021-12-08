I always look forward to the State of the League address each year. Maybe it is due to it being around the holidays that makes it feel more important. Maybe it is because of all the constant expansion talk that grabs my attention. Whatever the case may be, it is always intriguing. Yesterday’s address did not disappoint in that manner.

// FC Dallas //

2021 FC Dallas Player Postmortem: Matt Hedges - Big D Soccer

The veteran was hit with the injury bug in a bad way in 2021.

New coach Nico Estevez smart enough to know FC Dallas job will present a challenge | The Striker Texas

Any coaching job comes with challenges but FC Dallas is certainly one with more than others.

Jesús Ferreira Learning from New FC Dallas Coach Nico Estévez at USMNT Camp | FC Dallas

FC Dallas Homegrowns Jesús Ferreira, Justin Che and Ricardo Pepi train under new FC Dallas Head Coach Nico Estévez at USMNT Camp.

// MLS //

MLS Commissioner Don Garber on 30th team expansion, RSL ownership & media rights | MLSSoccer.com

The big topics yesterday during the state of the league address centered around expansion (of course), RSL, and the new media rights deal that will be coming up.

Las Vegas is MLS expansion frontrunner; media rights, diversity policy and more discussed at State of the League – The Athletic

If you need a good breakdown of the entire call with Garber, this is a good place to start.

Who will decide MLS Cup 2021? Watch these 6 difference-makers on Portland, NYCFC | MLSSoccer.com

There is a lot of good talent on both sides of the field in this MLS Cup matchup.

MLS Cup Final NYCFC fans choose between stadium and winning MLS Cup - Hudson River Blue

Man, this is a tough call for NYCFC fans but I love the idea of this debate. Kind of like for FCD fans and moving back into downtown Dallas.

"We just want an opportunity": What MLS' updated Diversity Hiring Policy means for clubs, coaches | MLSSoccer.com

MLS hadn't updated their policy in 15 years, so it was long overdue for some big changes.

"I have it all": New England Revolution star Carles Gil reflects after 2021 MVP award | MLSSoccer.com

Gil ran away with the MVP award this season in the voting.

Bruce Arena on being with the Revs in 2022: “I imagine I’ll be around” - The Bent Musket

Arena is always a bit odd when answering some questions like this but he'll certainly be on the sideline in 2022.

Rumor: Miles Robinson drawing interest from Bundesliga, Premier League teams - Dirty South Soccer

Things were weirdly quiet on the rumor front recently with Robinson but that all appears to be going away.