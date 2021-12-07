The pathway to the pros is taking a larger leap forward for MLS teams in 2022 with the news of the new reserve league yesterday. MLS NEXT Pro may be a dreadful name for a league but at least we’re going to see how FC Dallas can use it to better their young players.

// FC Dallas //

North Texas SC completes move to MLS NEXT Pro - Big D Soccer

After a couple of years in the USL League One, NTSC moves into the new reserve league.

What will FC Dallas’ defense look like in 2022? - Big D Soccer

After giving up 56 goals in 2021, new manager Nico Estevez has a lot of work to get the defense back to what we expect out of them.

// MLS //

MLS NEXT Pro unveils 21 clubs for inaugural season starting March 2022 | MLSSoccer.com

So we now know the timetable for the MLS teams to get a squad in this new league. Only Montreal appears to be not participating at the moment.

Rochester's Jamie Vardy: MLS NEXT Pro can create success stories like mine | MLSSoccer.com

It is ironic that Rochester was once the minor league team that looked destined to make the jump to MLS before the likes of Seattle or Portland but now they're in the new MLS reserve league.

MLS Next Pro: ‘We’re going to use this new league as a way to test concepts’ – The Athletic

MLS is trying real hard not to call this a reserve league or a U-23 league too. I guess that is promising to see if they want to get the level of quality to a strong level.

Preview: The 2021 MLS Cup final | US Soccer Players

The Portland Timbers and NYCFC may be unlikely 2021 MLS Cup finalists, but that speaks to the unpredictable nature of the playoffs.

One Big Tree: On the Verge of Glory - Stumptown Footy

It is rather impressive to see how good Portland has been since late August.

What to expect before the start of the Sounders’ 2022 season - Sounder At Heart

Sounders front office shares some insight into the offseason and the note on the salary cap stuff is important for all clubs to be reminded of here too.

A look at the positives Columbus Crew 2 brings to the Black & Gold - Massive Report

Some MLS sides like Columbus haven't dipped fully into the second team concept in the past, so the move with MLS NEXT Pro is a big one.

RSL declines options on eight players, take options on five - RSL Soapbox

There are some interesting names on the out-of-contract side for RSL but the club says they're working on it.

Revolution announce year-end roster decisions - The Bent Musket

Revs begin offseason moves as they announce their year-end roster decisions.