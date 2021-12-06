The weekend is in the book and we now know who will be competing for a MLS Cup trophy as Portland and NYCFC managed to win their respective conference titles. On the other end of things, FC Dallas is fully into their offseason here with the hire of Nico Estevez.

// FC Dallas //

Initial thoughts on Nico Estevez as the new FC Dallas Head Coach - Big D Soccer

On paper, Nico appears to check off a lot of the boxes we would want out of a new coach.

FC Dallas Homegrown trio called into United States Men’s National Team camp - Big D Soccer

The December camp is made up of mostly MLS players with a lot of FC Dallas flare to it.

2021 FC Dallas Player Postmortem: Jesus Ferreira - Big D Soccer

After a rough 2020 season, Ferreira emerged as a team MVP in 2021.

Nico Estévez hoping to win while preserving FC Dallas' developmental identity | The Striker Texas

The identity of the club will still remain under Nico but he still has to find a way to do what others before him have failed to do, win an MLS Cup.

Marco Ferruzzi set for new role with FC Dallas after serving as interim coach; Nico Estévez mulls staff | The Striker Texas

It will be interesting to see what kind of staff Estevez puts together in his first season at FC Dallas.

Why FC Dallas believe Nico Estevez is the right fit as next head coach | MLSSoccer.com

The Nico Estevez era is underway at FC Dallas, as the new head coach was officially unveiled Friday during an introductory press conference.

// MLS //

Three Takeaways from Portland Timbers beating RSL to reach MLS Cup 2021 | MLSSoccer.com

RSL finally looked like a true 7-seed in this playoff as they crashed pretty hard in Portland.

Portland Timbers' Major League Soccer dream becomes a reality | ESPNFC

Portland Timbers' win over Real Salt Lake on Saturday means that, for the first time, they will play host to Major League Soccer's grandest stage.

Timbers will host NYCFC in MLS Cup Final - Stumptown Footy

The Rose City will be ready for their first MLS Cup hosting gig.

Three Takeaways from NYCFC's historic win to reach their first-ever MLS Cup | MLSSoccer.com

It is still rather insane that this game was as close as it was even after half of the Union players were out due to COVID protocols.

NYCFC's depth outlasts COVID-stricken Philadelphia as MLS Cup calls for Bronx Blues | ESPNFC

Missing 11 players, Philadelphia kept its Eastern Conference final close, only for New York City's expensively assembled bench to seal a late win.

Union season comes to heartbreaking conclusion with 88th minute NYCFC dagger - Brotherly Game

The Union had the lead on an own goal but NYCFC stormed back with a pair of goals in the final 25 minutes to book a spot in Saturday’s MLS Cup final.

Thiago Almada to move to Atlanta United for MLS-record $16 million fee-argentine-club-says - The Athletic

Atlanta looks to spend big again this winter on another Argentine player.