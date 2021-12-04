2021 FC Dallas Player Postmortem: Jesus Ferreira

To say that Jesus Ferreira had a special season in 2021 may be an understatement. In most years, a player that scored eight goals and added in nine assists would have been in discussions for team MVP, if not somewhat in the running for league MVP*.

After a pretty tough 2020 campaign that saw him struggle to find his footing with just one goal and one assist, Ferreria regrouped and became one of the league’s best young players in the process.

* While it was a drastically different league in 2010, his dad, David Ferreira won the league MVP award with eight goals and 13 assists, so Jesus wasn’t that far away from his dad’s best season in a Dallas uniform.

Season Stats Games Played Games Stated Minutes Played Goals Assists Total Shots Shots on Target Total Passes Successful Passing % Yellow Cards Red Cards Games Played Games Stated Minutes Played Goals Assists Total Shots Shots on Target Total Passes Successful Passing % Yellow Cards Red Cards 27 26 2251 8 9 44 24 796 78.8 1 0

Gif that explains their 2021

I almost feel like this combines last year into this year but it was a slow start for him to power through folks and now he’s dominating.

Best moment of 2021

You could easily go with his first USMNT game back in January or any of his games against Austin FC this year.

Jesus Ferreira scores his 8th of the season to go along with 7 assists - and they don’t come any easier. It could be the last Ricardo Pepi home game in Dallas but maybe the Pepi-Ferreira partnership stretches into November on a different team pic.twitter.com/WmwnB60Ms9 — Brian Sciaretta (@BrianSciaretta) October 31, 2021

It really came down to moments like this one against Austin though that just showed the true progression Ferreira went through in 2021. His movement off the ball is exactly where you want it for a young guy. His finishing is improving with each game. A lot of that comes down to confidence and he had it in droves this season.

Final thoughts

Ferreira's game in 2021 was special to watch. Like I mentioned above, his confidence grew a ton in 2021, and with that came the goals, assists and now the US national team callups.

The bigger question with him that the club may have to answer soon enough is how long he’ll actually be in an FC Dallas uniform? While he isn’t getting the same transfer traction that Ricardo Pepi and Justin Che are getting, he most likely will continue to get some if he continues at the pace he is going here.

Thankfully, with new manager Nico Estevez coming into play next season, Ferreira should only continue to grow as a player and who knows, maybe he’ll be just like his dad one day and claim a league MVP crown.