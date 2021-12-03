FC Dallas Homegrown trio called into United States Men’s National Team camp

FC Dallas will once again be well represented on the international scene to close out 2021. Homegrown players Justin Che, Jesús Ferreira, and Ricardo Pepi have been called up by U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter for the upcoming December training camp in preparation for the January World Cup Qualifiers.

The USMNT will host Bosnia and Herzegovina in an international friendly on Dec. 18 at 7 PM CT at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Along with the trio of Ferreira, Che, and Pepi, they’ll join former FC Dallas academy alumnus Kellyn Acosta, Bryan Reynolds, and Jonathan Gomez on the roster.

Che was recently called up to the U-20 Men’s National Team for the inaugural Revelations Cup, where he started and played the full 90 minutes in all three matches against Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

Ferreira is earning his third call-up of the year by Berhalter. Ferreira also scored his first international brace and added three assists in the 7-0 shutout win against Trinidad and Tobago on January 31, 2021. He last appeared in the two World Cup Qualifying matches against Mexico and Jamaica in November.

Pepi wraps up his impressive year with his fourth straight call-up by Berhalter. He has scored three goals and three assists for the USMNT in 2021. The El Paso native earned the 2021 MLS Young Player of the Year award on Nov. 18 after his breakout MLS season where he scored 13 goals and recorded three assists.

DETAILED ROSTED BY POSITION (Club; Caps/Goals):

GOALKEEPERS (3): John Pulskamp (Sporting Kansas City; 0/0), Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 12/0)

DEFENDERS (11): George Bello (Atlanta United; 5/0), Justin Che (FC Dallas; 0/0), Jonathan Gomez (Louisville City; 0/0), Kobi Henry (Orange County SC; 0/0), Henry Kessler (New England Revolution; 1/0), Brooks Lennon (Atlanta United; 0/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 21/3), Kevin Paredes (D.C. United; 0/0), Bryan Reynolds (Roma/ITA; 1/0), Auston Trusty (Colorado Rapids; 0/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 22/2)

MIDFIELDERS (5): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 44/2), Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids; 0/0), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional/BRA; 2/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 29/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 15/0)

FORWARDS (7): Taylor Booth (Bayern Munich II/GER; 0/0), Caden Clark (New York Red Bulls; 0/0), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; 0/0), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 4/2), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 39/10), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas; 6/3), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew; 65/14)