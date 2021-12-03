The coaching search ended for FC Dallas with the hire yesterday of Nico Estevez, a move that I think pleased most folks that follow this team. We’ll certainly have more thoughts on the hire in the coming days but we have some morning links to discuss first.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas hires Nico Estévez as Head Coach - Big D Soccer

The big news on Thursday was the hiring of Estevez. I think, for the most part, this move pleased the fans.

Building for 2022: Looking at the FC Dallas goalkeepers - Big D Soccer

FC Dallas doesn't usually spend a ton on keepers and right now they have two open backup slots behind Jimmy Maurer.

2021 FC Dallas Player Postmortem: Kalil ElMedkhar - Big D Soccer

The Homegrown midfielder saw more time with North Texas SC in 2021 than he did with FC Dallas.

FC Dallas announces Nico Estevez as new head coach | The Striker Texas

Estevez faces some of the same challenges that Luchi Gonzalez and Oscar Pareja faced before him.

// MLS //

2021 MLS Best XI | MLSSoccer.com

For the most part, this best XI was pretty easy to predict this year (and vote on for that matter) but there were a couple spots that ended up being surprising.

Top MLS 2021 Best XI snubs | MLSSoccer.com

I'm still a fan of the idea that MLS releases a second Best XI team each year. There were too many good players this season not to have one.

‘This is a beautiful experience’: At Real Salt Lake, momentum is at a surprising yet understandable high – The Athletic

After a year-plus of organizational struggle, RSL's playoff performance has all eyes on the squad and interim boss Pablo Mastroeni.

Major League Soccer's playoffs paradox | US Soccer Players

MLS tweaked its playoff system with single-legs and home-field designed to favor the better regular season teams, but it isn't working that way.

What do the Sounders do if Raul Ruidiaz leaves Seattle? - Sounder At Heart

This would be a pretty big loss for the Sounders if they aren't able to find a way to keep Ruidiaz.

How do the Timbers deal without Asprilla and (possibly) Blanco? - Stumptown Footy

Losing one of these guys isn't terrible but losing both for a conference final could be really tough to overcome.

Columbus Crew signs Lucas Zelarayan to contract extension - Massive Report

The Black & Gold have locked up their playmaker for a couple more years.

No one is safe: Toronto FC’s imminent 2022 roster overhaul - Waking The Red

Toronto's overhaul under Bob Bradley will be a fascinating one to watch this winter.

Are Bruce Arena’s coaching days over? - The Bent Musket

As good as the Revs were this season under Arena, there are always going to be questions with him when he loses games like he did the other night.