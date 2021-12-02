FC Dallas hires Nico Estévez as Head Coach

FC Dallas named Nico Estevez the eighth full-time head coach in club history.

Estevez joins FC Dallas from U.S. Soccer where he served as an assistant coach for the U.S. Men’s National Team. The 41-year-old has more than 22 years of coaching experience that includes stints in Spain’s La Liga and Major League Soccer.

Estevez has been an assistant coach on Gregg Berhalter’s U.S. Soccer staff since January 2019. While working with U.S. Soccer, Estévez has coached current and former FC Dallas Academy Products Ricardo Pepi, Jesús Ferreira, Justin Che, Paxton Pomykal, Brandon Servania, Tanner Tessmann, Bryan Reynolds, Reggie Cannon, Chris Richards, Weston McKennie, Jesse Gonzalez, and Kellyn Acosta.

“This is a phenomenal opportunity to lead FC Dallas,” said Estevez in a club press release. “The club is globally recognized for developing talent and I’m looking forward to working with these players. I’d like to thank the Hunt family for their trust and commitment. I expect my team to work hard and play an attractive style of soccer that will make FC Dallas fans proud.”

Prior to joining U.S. Soccer, Estevez served on Berhalter’s staff with the Columbus Crew. He joined the MLS club in 2014 as Director of Methodology for the Academy before Berhalter promoted Estevez to first team assistant coach in January 2017.

A native of Valencia, Spain, Estevez spent eight years working with La Liga’s Valencia CF in the club’s Academy system, second division team, and first team. As head coach of Huracán Valencia CF from 2011-2013, a team in Spain’s Segunda Division B league, he led them to the playoffs in two consecutive seasons. While there he won the Ramón Cobo award from the Royal Spanish Football Federation Committee of Coaches for his accomplishments. In July 2013, he assumed the head coaching duties for Valencia CF Mestalla, Valencia CF’s reserve team.

Estevez holds a UEFA Pro License and an Elite Formation Coaching License (EFCL). He is fluent in English, Spanish, and Catalán. He will join the club in December, pending immigration approval. His coaching staff will be announced at a later date.