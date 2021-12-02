For most of the MLS clubs, the offseason is picking up some serious steam after yesterday’s slew of roster move announcements hit the press. FC Dallas made their roster moves earlier in the week and are now turning their attention to the coaching search.

// FC Dallas //

Breaking Down FC Dallas' Roster Decisions ahead of 2022 Offseason | FC Dallas

The club breaking down their own roster moves is always intriguing but it is a nice look by position nonetheless.

// MLS //

Nashville SC's Walker Zimmerman named 2021 MLS Defender of the Year | MLSSoccer.com

Back-to-back titles for Zimmerman, who continues to improve and dominate each year here.

Predictions: Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Finals | MLSSoccer.com

Just like the first couple of rounds, the conference finals feel even more like a crapshoot to predict.

FC Cincinnati targeting Jim Curtin as MLS coaching vacancies start to fill; LA Galaxy exploring Sebastian Lletget trade – The Athletic

There are a lot of good nuggets in this one, including some notes on the FC Dallas search that has narrowed down to Estevez.

Portland's playoff pattern | US Soccer Players

The Portland Timbers are looking to stick to part of a playoff pattern of reaching the MLS Cup final every three years, but disrupt it by playing at home.

Sounders offseason begins with a slate of contract announcements - Sounder At Heart

Alex Roldan being out of contract probably qualifies as the biggest news of the day for Sounder fans.

LAFC announce initial rosters decisions for 2022 season - Angels on Parade

For now, Carlos Vela is coming back for another season in LA.

The Columbus Crew announce 2021 end-of-season roster decisions - Massive Report

There are some interesting names listed on the 'out of contract' side of things for the Crew.

Sporting KC Announce Roster Moves including on Ilie, Zusi and Espinoza - The Blue Testament

Ilie Sanchez’s contract option was declined in KC, making him an intriguing option for other MLS clubs this winter.

Ayo Akinola out of contract as Toronto FC announce 2021 end-of-season roster moves - Waking The Red

The Bob Bradley era is off to a pretty interesting start with a lot of holes to fill.

Bocanegra: Atlanta United receiving “quite a bit of interest” in Ezequiel Barco - Dirty South Soccer

Atlanta looks to figure out whether or not they want to hold on to one of their big signings or transfer him away.