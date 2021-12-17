FC Dallas Re-Signs Defender Nkosi Tafari

Finally, some positive FC Dallas news to discuss.

FC Dallas has signed defender and 2020 MLS SuperDraft pick Nkosi Tafari to a new three-year contract with club options for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, the club announced today.

The 24-year old had a banner year in 2021 for FC Dallas. He appeared in 22 matches, including 21 starts, and scored his first MLS goal in the 2-2 draw against Texas Derby rival Houston Dynamo FC on Aug. 21. He also recorded two assists. He was named to the MLSsoccer.com’s Team of the Week bench for Weeks 16 and 21. The stats are also impressive on the year as he led the team with 127 clearances and had a career-high of 16 clearances against Sporting Kansas City on July 31.

Tafari also continues to be a leader off the field as well. He continues to advocate for his community and is an active member of Black Players for Change. In September 2021, Tafari partnered with the FC Dallas Foundation and Soccer90 to launch :) T-shirts with proceeds from the sale of the shirts benefiting the FC Dallas Foundation. Tafari started the emoticon frenzy when he tweeted “:)” after FC Dallas’ won 2-1 over Sporting Kansas City on July 31, 2021. FC Dallas fans and players immediately embraced the simple yet positive message which they’ve continued to promote and post on social media following FC Dallas victories.

In all, this is a positive sign for the club as it shows they are committed to Tafari as their prime center back of the future.

What do you make of this news? Happy to see him secure a new contract?