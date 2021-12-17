The end of another offseason week is here and wildly enough we’re only a little over a week out from Christmas.

I do want to take this time to point out that this will be the final link post of the 2021 year. I’ll be taking the next two weeks off for a much-needed holiday trip. I’ll still post any FC Dallas-related news that pops up within the next two weeks, but this morning post just won’t be doable while I’m away thanks to a large timezone difference. So I do wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Now for today’s links.

// FC Dallas //

Why FC Dallas may have the toughest 2022 schedule in MLS - Big D Soccer

On paper, it looks tough for FC Dallas next season but a lot can change this between now and then.

// MLS //

"I want to win": USMNT's Sebastian Lletget reunites with Bruce Arena in New England | MLSSoccer.com

I get why Bruce Arena wanted Lletget in New England but that is a pretty hefty sum of money to get him from LA.

Six MLS takeaways from the Concacaf Champions League 2022 draw | MLSSoccer.com

MLS has a couple of decent paths to getting to another title game but once again it will all come down to whether or not they can beat teams from Liga MX.

Alec Kann signs with FC Cincinnati - Dirty South Soccer

Atlanta will need another backup keeper this offseason as Kann takes his free agency status to Cincy.

Ariel Lassiter traded by Houston Dynamo to Inter Miami - Dynamo Theory

Miami should be a decent landing spot for Lassiter but it does make you wonder what Houston is up to this offseason.

“I think we’re building a great team”: DeJuan Jones re-signs with Revolution - The Bent Musket

I do love what the Revs have at defense these days and re-signing guys like Jones are a big part of that.