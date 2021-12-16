We can now really plan ahead for 2022 here as the full schedule was revealed yesterday for FC Dallas and all of MLS. I know there were several games that I was immediately circling and it appears others out there had some different ones that are also worth looking at as well.

// FC Dallas //

2022 Full Schedule revealed for FC Dallas - Big D Soccer

There are several intriguing games on the calendar for next season as the Copa Tejas will get a little more intense with just four games.

Top Five Games for FC Dallas in 2022 - Big D Soccer

It is easy to talk about the first kick, the July 4th games but there are a few others out there that are more intriguing to me in 2022.

When are Copa Tejas MLS matches in 2022? | The Striker Texas

FC Dallas lifted the first-ever MLS edition of Copa Tejas in 2021. Here are the contests that will decide the 2022 edition.

The top 2022 road trips for FC Dallas fans | The Striker Texas

I do appreciate this list and the added details for some of the places shown.

5 Must-Watch FC Dallas Matches in 2022 | FC Dallas

Everyone has their list of top games to watch, which is kind of nice that none of them are really identical.

// MLS //

Eight best things about the 2022 MLS regular season schedule | MLSSoccer.com

You get a shorter MLS offseason this time around (remember when it was like five, almost six months last time?). Plus, there are some cool matchups across the board.

Concacaf Champions League 2022 draw: MLS teams learn Round of 16 matchups | MLSSoccer.com

The Canadian sides got some tough matchups in the first round, having to face Mexican teams. But the US-based teams in MLS have some good matchups of their own that should see them all advance.

State of Charlotte FC's roster build following 2021 Expansion Draft | MLSSoccer.com

With each passing expansion team, we always get to this point and say "we really like what they're doing" and Charlotte is also that case for me. I do appreciate their lack of DPs and U-22 guys at this point, and how they've heavily built around their defense.

LAFC in talks with manager Renato Paiva; MLS national TV schedule; free agency roundup: Notebook – The Athletic

Some interesting notes in this piece are from Houston and LAFC's coaching search, to the national TV game numbers.

James Sands and Sean Johnson play key roles in an MLS Cup win | US Soccer Players

James Sands and Sean Johnson had standout performances for NYCFC in their 2021 MLS Cup final win over Portland at Providence Park.

Don Garber Q&A: MLS commissioner talks expansion, Las Vegas, gambling, Liga MX and more | ESPNFC

Ahead of last week's MLS Cup, commissioner Don Garber sat down with ESPN for an exclusive, wide-ranging interview on the state of the league.

USMNT's Sebastian Lletget to join New England Revolution for up to $1.3 million GAM | ESPNFC

That is a whole lotta GAM to spend on Lletget but you know how Bruce Arena loves to get 'his guys' like this.