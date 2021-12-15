Top Five Games for FC Dallas in 2022

Now that the dust has settled a bit on the 2022 FC Dallas schedule release, it is time to really dive into the entire slate of games and see which ones are the big stand-out games. Obviously, there are the usual highlights against rivals and the July 4th game, but outside of that, there are some pretty intriguing games on the schedule next season.

Here are the five we’re looking forward to the most:

Chicago Fire - at Soldier Field - Saturday, April 2, 2022

I know I have crapped on the old Brimstone Cup rivalry in recent years on this space but there is something about this game returning to Soldier Field that excites me again about this rivalry. Both teams have a ton to prove in 2022, so this early-season matchup could be a lot of fun.

Houston Dynamo - at Toyota Stadium - Saturday, April 23

I know I’ve picked back-to-back games that are on Univision here but you have to always highlight the Texas Derby games. It is a must. This is the only game between the two teams at home in 2022, so a win will be vital for winning the Derby and keeping claim to the Copa Tejas crown.

Orlando City - at Experia Stadium - Saturday, May 28

FC Dallas was supposed to face their former boss Oscar Pareja in 2020 but the pandemic had something else to say about that. Instead of being in Frisco like what was planned two years ago, this time the two sides will meet in Orlando. Thankfully this trip comes before the truly awful summer months in Florida.

Nashville SC - at Nashville Stadium - Sunday, August 21

When the entire schedule was released, this was probably the first game that really stood out to me, mostly because it is being played at a new stadium. I think if there is a road trip to be had this season outside of Texas, it should be this one.

Sporting Kansas City - at Toyota Stadium - Sunday, October 9

While Decision Day was a total dud for FC Dallas in 2021, let’s all hope and wish for 2022 one to have a little more meaning to it. I love the idea of playing against a rival like SKC too. Remember when these two faced off in the 2019 Decision Day? I’d love another repeat of that 6-0 drubbing of SKC.