2022 Full Schedule revealed for FC Dallas

Time to mark your calendars for next season! The full 2022 schedule for Major League Soccer has been revealed today. FC Dallas now has the full list of opponents, dates, times and everything else in between.

2022 FC Dallas Schedule GM DATE NETWORK OPPONENT HOME TIME (CT) GM DATE NETWORK OPPONENT HOME TIME (CT) 1 Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 TSN Toronto Dallas 4:30 PM 2 Saturday, March 5, 2022 New England New England 12:30 PM 3 Saturday, March 12, 2022 Nashville Dallas 7:30 PM 4 Saturday, March 19, 2022 Portland Dallas 7:30 PM 5 Saturday, April 2, 2022 UNIV Chicago Chicago 2:30 PM 6 Saturday, April 9, 2022 Colorado Dallas 7:30 PM 7 Saturday, April 16, 2022 New York Redbulls New York Redbulls 6:00 PM 8 Saturday, April 23, 2022 UNIV Houston Dallas 2:00 PM 9 Saturday, April 30, 2022 Kansas City Kansas City 7:30 PM 10 Saturday, May 7, 2022 Seattle Dallas 7:30 PM 11 Saturday, May 14, 2022 LA Galaxy LA Galaxy 9:30 PM 12 Wednesday, May 18, 2022 TSN Vancouver Vancouver 9:00 PM 13 Sunday, May 22, 2022 Minnesota Dallas 6:00 PM 14 Saturday, May 28, 2022 Orlando Orlando 6:30 PM 15 Saturday, June 18, 2022 TSN Vancouver Dallas 8:00 PM 16 Saturday, June 25, 2022 Austin Austin 8:00 PM 17 Wednesday, June 29, 2022 LAFC LAFC 9:30 PM 18 Monday, July 4, 2022 Miami Dallas 8:00 PM 19 Saturday, July 9, 2022 Houston Houston 7:30 PM 20 Wednesday, July 13, 2022 New York Dallas 8:00 PM 21 Saturday, July 16, 2022 Austin Dallas 8:00 PM 22 Saturday, July 23, 2022 Real Salt Lake Real Salt Lake 9:00 PM 23 Saturday, July 30, 2022 LA Galaxy Dallas 8:00 PM 24 Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 Seattle Seattle 9:00 PM 25 Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 Portland Portland 9:30 PM 26 Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 San Jose Dallas 8:00 PM 27 Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 Philadelphia Dallas 8:00 PM 28 Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 Nashville Nashville 7:30 PM 29 Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 Real Salt Lake Dallas 8:00 PM 30 Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 UNIV Minnesota Minnesota 2:30 PM 31 Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 LAFC Dallas 7:30 PM 32 Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 San Jose San Jose TBD 33 Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 UniMas Colorado Colorado 2:30 PM 34 Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 Kansas City Dallas 4:00 PM

Schedule notes:

Midweek games reduced: Due to the international schedule in 2022 that has the World Cup in December, MLS has reduced the number of games that are in the midweek to help wrap the season up earlier for the World Cup. Of the 34 games, FC Dallas will play just four games on Wednesday, with two of those being at home. Once on a Monday for the annual July 4th game, and once on a Tuesday. The rest are weekend games with the majority landing on a Saturday evening.

Returning to the East: Unlike the Covid-hit 2020 and 2021 seasons, FC Dallas will finally play more teams again from the Eastern Conference in 2022. Some notable games include a trip to Orlando to battle former head coach Oscar Pareja and Orland City. A trip to Nashville to see their new stadium is also on the books.

Copa Tejas to be decided earlier: There are just two games apiece against both Austin and Houston this season. The first match in the season series with either side comes against Houston at home in April, with the last match of the series coming against Austin in mid-July.

Toughest month: August looks to be the roughest set of games for the club right now. FCD will begin with a two-game road trip to Portland and Seattle and will have to also travel to Nashville. Throw in a home game with playoff teams like Philadelphia and Salt Lake and this is easily the roughest stretch of the season.

Back-to-backs: The full schedule only shows the team at home for back-to-back home games three times, with one coming in the third and fourth weeks of the season. The second time doesn’t happen until mid-July with two games in one week, while the third time is in mid-August. On the flip side, the team will have three stretches of back-to-back road games coming in May (at LA and then at Vancouver), followed by the aforementioned Cascadia trip in August and a San Jose-Colorado trip towards the end of the regular season.

Limited exposure: Right now there are just four national TV games for FC Dallas, with none of them on FS1, ESPN, ABC, Fox, etc. Just Univision or UniMas (I know there are two TSN games but that is Canada, so we’re not counting it). Also, no local TV has been announced as of this writing.

What do you make of this year’s schedule? Are any games you are excited by right now? Any stretches of the season that worry you? Let us know be