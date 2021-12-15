2022 Full Schedule revealed for FC Dallas

Time to mark your calendars for next season! The full 2022 schedule for Major League Soccer has been revealed today. FC Dallas now has the full list of opponents, dates, times and everything else in between.
2022 FC Dallas Schedule
|GM
|DATE
|NETWORK
|OPPONENT
|HOME
|TIME (CT)
|GM
|DATE
|NETWORK
|OPPONENT
|HOME
|TIME (CT)
|1
|Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022
|TSN
|Toronto
|Dallas
|4:30 PM
|2
|Saturday, March 5, 2022
|New England
|New England
|12:30 PM
|3
|Saturday, March 12, 2022
|Nashville
|Dallas
|7:30 PM
|4
|Saturday, March 19, 2022
|Portland
|Dallas
|7:30 PM
|5
|Saturday, April 2, 2022
|UNIV
|Chicago
|Chicago
|2:30 PM
|6
|Saturday, April 9, 2022
|Colorado
|Dallas
|7:30 PM
|7
|Saturday, April 16, 2022
|New York Redbulls
|New York Redbulls
|6:00 PM
|8
|Saturday, April 23, 2022
|UNIV
|Houston
|Dallas
|2:00 PM
|9
|Saturday, April 30, 2022
|Kansas City
|Kansas City
|7:30 PM
|10
|Saturday, May 7, 2022
|Seattle
|Dallas
|7:30 PM
|11
|Saturday, May 14, 2022
|LA Galaxy
|LA Galaxy
|9:30 PM
|12
|Wednesday, May 18, 2022
|TSN
|Vancouver
|Vancouver
|9:00 PM
|13
|Sunday, May 22, 2022
|Minnesota
|Dallas
|6:00 PM
|14
|Saturday, May 28, 2022
|Orlando
|Orlando
|6:30 PM
|15
|Saturday, June 18, 2022
|TSN
|Vancouver
|Dallas
|8:00 PM
|16
|Saturday, June 25, 2022
|Austin
|Austin
|8:00 PM
|17
|Wednesday, June 29, 2022
|LAFC
|LAFC
|9:30 PM
|18
|Monday, July 4, 2022
|Miami
|Dallas
|8:00 PM
|19
|Saturday, July 9, 2022
|Houston
|Houston
|7:30 PM
|20
|Wednesday, July 13, 2022
|New York
|Dallas
|8:00 PM
|21
|Saturday, July 16, 2022
|Austin
|Dallas
|8:00 PM
|22
|Saturday, July 23, 2022
|Real Salt Lake
|Real Salt Lake
|9:00 PM
|23
|Saturday, July 30, 2022
|LA Galaxy
|Dallas
|8:00 PM
|24
|Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022
|Seattle
|Seattle
|9:00 PM
|25
|Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022
|Portland
|Portland
|9:30 PM
|26
|Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022
|San Jose
|Dallas
|8:00 PM
|27
|Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022
|Philadelphia
|Dallas
|8:00 PM
|28
|Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022
|Nashville
|Nashville
|7:30 PM
|29
|Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022
|Real Salt Lake
|Dallas
|8:00 PM
|30
|Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022
|UNIV
|Minnesota
|Minnesota
|2:30 PM
|31
|Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022
|LAFC
|Dallas
|7:30 PM
|32
|Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022
|San Jose
|San Jose
|TBD
|33
|Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022
|UniMas
|Colorado
|Colorado
|2:30 PM
|34
|Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022
|Kansas City
|Dallas
|4:00 PM
Schedule notes:
Midweek games reduced: Due to the international schedule in 2022 that has the World Cup in December, MLS has reduced the number of games that are in the midweek to help wrap the season up earlier for the World Cup. Of the 34 games, FC Dallas will play just four games on Wednesday, with two of those being at home. Once on a Monday for the annual July 4th game, and once on a Tuesday. The rest are weekend games with the majority landing on a Saturday evening.
Returning to the East: Unlike the Covid-hit 2020 and 2021 seasons, FC Dallas will finally play more teams again from the Eastern Conference in 2022. Some notable games include a trip to Orlando to battle former head coach Oscar Pareja and Orland City. A trip to Nashville to see their new stadium is also on the books.
Copa Tejas to be decided earlier: There are just two games apiece against both Austin and Houston this season. The first match in the season series with either side comes against Houston at home in April, with the last match of the series coming against Austin in mid-July.
Toughest month: August looks to be the roughest set of games for the club right now. FCD will begin with a two-game road trip to Portland and Seattle and will have to also travel to Nashville. Throw in a home game with playoff teams like Philadelphia and Salt Lake and this is easily the roughest stretch of the season.
Back-to-backs: The full schedule only shows the team at home for back-to-back home games three times, with one coming in the third and fourth weeks of the season. The second time doesn’t happen until mid-July with two games in one week, while the third time is in mid-August. On the flip side, the team will have three stretches of back-to-back road games coming in May (at LA and then at Vancouver), followed by the aforementioned Cascadia trip in August and a San Jose-Colorado trip towards the end of the regular season.
Limited exposure: Right now there are just four national TV games for FC Dallas, with none of them on FS1, ESPN, ABC, Fox, etc. Just Univision or UniMas (I know there are two TSN games but that is Canada, so we’re not counting it). Also, no local TV has been announced as of this writing.
What do you make of this year’s schedule? Are any games you are excited by right now? Any stretches of the season that worry you? Let us know be
