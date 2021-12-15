The Expansion Draft is in the book for MLS for another season and FC Dallas escaped without losing anyone. Not that we were expecting them to since their exposed list were all players that they had previously let go or not re-signed.

// FC Dallas //

Five options for FC Dallas in the Re-Entry Draft and Free Agency - Big D Soccer

The list of available players is kind of thin but there are some depth options out there that Dallas could snag.

// MLS //

2021 Expansion Draft results: Charlotte FC make picks ahead of inaugural season | MLSSoccer.com

Expansion drafts are a weird thing in MLS, that is the best way you can put it. Charlotte had five picks, and like most teams before them, they traded some of those assets away.

"It was really a perfect match": Pat Noonan leads FC Cincinnati into new era | MLSSoccer.com

Does Cincy finally have some stability in Noonan? Time will certainly tell but this is finally a coaching pick for them that on paper makes sense.

Does winning in MLS next season mean figuring out what happened this season? | US Soccer Players

What should the takeaways be from a 2021 Major League Soccer season that raised some old issues about spending versus results?

MLS expansion side Charlotte FC drafts then trades Tristan Blackmon, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi | ESPNFC

Two of the five picks were traded away last night for a pretty sizable sum of allocation money.

Obed Vargas is latest teen to sign as Homegrown Player with Sounders - Sounder At Heart

Seattle signed a pair of teenagers yesterday, one that is their third-youngest ever to start an MLS game.

Rumor: Sporting KC Linked to 25-Year-Old Venezuelan Winger - The Blue Testament

It is indeed time to get silly here in this offseason, and SKC has one of those rumors linking them to a South American.

Report: Kai Wagner seeking move to Europe this January - Brotherly Game

Philly may have to deal with another key player moving on this winter.