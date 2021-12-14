The annual offseason drafts are set to begin in Major League Soccer. While some will be diving through the Expansion Draft options for Charlotte FC, we figure it is more meaningful from an FC Dallas perspective to see what options are out there in the Re-Entry and Free Agency period of the offseason.

Re-Entry Draft Options

Just to reset some things on these drafts and signing periods. Here is what the Re-Entry Draft means:

The Re-Entry Draft, Stage 1 begins on Friday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. ET.

Similar to the End-of-Year Waivers process, the Re-Entry Draft is conducted in the reverse order of the final 2021 season standings, keeping in mind postseason performance and any trades impacting selection order. During the Re-Entry Draft, MLS clubs can select from option-declined players who are at least 22 years old with a minimum of one service year and who are not eligible for free agency. The final postseason roster mechanism will be Stage 2 of the Re-Entry Draft, which will be conducted on Thursday, Dec. 23. The list of players eligible for Re-Entry, Stage 2 will be announced on Dec. 23.

Historically, teams don’t do a lot of drafting in Stage 1 of this draft, but Stage 2 can be a bit of fun when there is talent out there to snatch up at a discount. Here are some options for FC Dallas this year.

Yamil Asad (winger, D.C. United) - Okay, out of the gate this one isn’t exactly going to be bargain shopping for FC Dallas. Asad earned roughly $475k last season. But if the club is looking to add some attacking options with solid league experience (remember his early days with Atlanta), Asad could be worth paying a little extra for here this winter. We’ve talked about Dallas looking to add some depth on the wings and Asad could be a good option should one of their foreign transfers fall through.

Jesus Medina (winger, NYCFC) - Coming off the heels of winning an MLS Cup, Medina played a pretty big role in the Cityzen’s win over Portland (also, he got smacked in the face by a beer can thrown by some asshole). He certainly won’t be cheap if he comes here via the Re-Entry since he made over a $1 million last season. Still, if FCD wants a MLS-ready attacking option, at a DP-ish level, this could be a nice route to take.

Free Agent Options:

Just a quick reset on this part of the offseason:

The off-season roster building events continue with the opening of Free Agency on Dec. 15. Immediately following the End-of-Year Waivers process, Free Agency also will open on Dec. 15 for players who are at least age 24 with at least five MLS service years and either option-declined or out-of-contract. Free Agents can negotiate a new contract with any MLS club, including their previous team, subject to certain restrictions. There is no limit on the number of Free Agents a team may sign each year.

Chris Seitz (goalkeeper, D.C. United) - I know there are better goalkeepers out there on the market to fill in for depth but I do love the idea of bringing Seitz back to Dallas, even for a season.

Brek Shea (midfield/defender, Inter Miami) - I know this suggestion will make some happy around these parts but the more I think about it, the more I kind of like the idea of him returning here for a fresh start at the tail-end of his career. He’s not a super expensive option either (he made $135k in 2021), so adding him as a depth spot to back up guys like Ryan Hollingshead or Ema Twumasi doesn’t sound terrible. At least on paper.

Nick Hagglund (defender, FC Cincinnati) - I think everyone involved with Cincy wanted Hagglund to work out for them, but like most things in Cincy, it did not. Hagglund would be a nice depth piece to add at a decent price (he made around $175k in 2021).

Who do you see on the Re-Entry Draft list or free agent list that you’d want to see in Dallas? Let us know below.