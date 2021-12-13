The MLS season for 2021 is in the books following NYCFC’s big win on Saturday in Portland to secure their first MLS Cup. For a while, it looked like MLS was getting a dud of a game but some late heroics and penalties saved the game.
// FC Dallas //
FC Dallas acquires an international roster slot from Nashville SC - Big D Soccer
FC Dallas has nine international slots total with four of those open right now.
// MLS //
NYCFC's leadership core delivers first MLS Cup and the promise of a bright blue future | MLSSoccer.com
NYCFC showed that they were built just right for winning a title this year.
Three Takeaways from MLS Cup 2021 as NYCFC defeat Portland to claim first title | MLSSoccer.com
Outside of like ten minutes on Saturday, NYCFC was the better team in this title game.
Ronny Deila strips after NYCFC wins MLS Cup - Hudson River Blue
The NYCFC manager bears all for away supporters after the club wins MLS Cup.
Timbers fall short in PK shootout in 2021 MLS Cup Final - Stumptown Footy
Late game heroics from Felipe Mora gave the Timbers a chance but they would ultimately fall in the penalty kick shootout.
Portland’s miracle on Morrison Street falls short of a storybook ending – The Athletic
Portland didn't look like the home team for most of this game and had it not been for a late goal, we would have had a rather dud of a game on our hands.
MLS is blue: NYCFC became deserving champions with savvy resilience, on the field and off – The Athletic
A late October comeback set the wheels in motion for a thrilling and well-deserved championship run.
Behind the drama: Three tactical elements that defined NYCFC vs. Portland in MLS Cup – The Athletic
NYCFC's win in Saturday's final came after a battle of contrasting styles.
Report: Eduard Atuesta nearing transfer to Palmeiras - Angels on Parade
LAFC also appears to be sending one of their top players out for a nice transfer fee.
LA Galaxy trade Ethan Zubak to Nashville SC - LAG Confidential
The Galaxy sent one of their Homegrown talents away to Nashville.
Inter Miami CF sign midfielder Jean Mota from Santos FC | MLSSoccer.com
While some teams were busy trading stuff yesterday, Miami went out and snagged a midfielder from Brazil.
Red Bulls confirm Lewis Morgan signing and hint at attacking role - Once A Metro
New York paid a lot of GAM to get Morgan from Miami.
Nashville SC send two int'l slots to Charlotte FC for $500K allocation money | MLSSoccer.com
In total, Nashville got around $1 million in GAM yesterday for trading away international roster slots.
LAFC acquire defender Franco Escobar from Atlanta United - Angels on Parade
One of the biggest trades of the day was Escobar going from Atlanta to LAFC.
