The MLS season for 2021 is in the books following NYCFC’s big win on Saturday in Portland to secure their first MLS Cup. For a while, it looked like MLS was getting a dud of a game but some late heroics and penalties saved the game.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas acquires an international roster slot from Nashville SC - Big D Soccer

FC Dallas has nine international slots total with four of those open right now.

// MLS //

NYCFC's leadership core delivers first MLS Cup and the promise of a bright blue future | MLSSoccer.com

NYCFC showed that they were built just right for winning a title this year.

Three Takeaways from MLS Cup 2021 as NYCFC defeat Portland to claim first title | MLSSoccer.com

Outside of like ten minutes on Saturday, NYCFC was the better team in this title game.

Ronny Deila strips after NYCFC wins MLS Cup - Hudson River Blue

The NYCFC manager bears all for away supporters after the club wins MLS Cup.

Timbers fall short in PK shootout in 2021 MLS Cup Final - Stumptown Footy

Late game heroics from Felipe Mora gave the Timbers a chance but they would ultimately fall in the penalty kick shootout.

Portland’s miracle on Morrison Street falls short of a storybook ending – The Athletic

Portland didn't look like the home team for most of this game and had it not been for a late goal, we would have had a rather dud of a game on our hands.

MLS is blue: NYCFC became deserving champions with savvy resilience, on the field and off – The Athletic

A late October comeback set the wheels in motion for a thrilling and well-deserved championship run.

Behind the drama: Three tactical elements that defined NYCFC vs. Portland in MLS Cup – The Athletic

NYCFC's win in Saturday's final came after a battle of contrasting styles.

Report: Eduard Atuesta nearing transfer to Palmeiras - Angels on Parade

LAFC also appears to be sending one of their top players out for a nice transfer fee.

LA Galaxy trade Ethan Zubak to Nashville SC - LAG Confidential

The Galaxy sent one of their Homegrown talents away to Nashville.

Inter Miami CF sign midfielder Jean Mota from Santos FC | MLSSoccer.com

While some teams were busy trading stuff yesterday, Miami went out and snagged a midfielder from Brazil.

Red Bulls confirm Lewis Morgan signing and hint at attacking role - Once A Metro

New York paid a lot of GAM to get Morgan from Miami.

Nashville SC send two int'l slots to Charlotte FC for $500K allocation money | MLSSoccer.com

In total, Nashville got around $1 million in GAM yesterday for trading away international roster slots.

LAFC acquire defender Franco Escobar from Atlanta United - Angels on Parade

One of the biggest trades of the day was Escobar going from Atlanta to LAFC.