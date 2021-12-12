FC Dallas acquires an international roster slot from Nashville SC

Today marked the official start of the MLS offseason. A lot of teams made deals left and right that they had been working on for a while and FC Dallas was one of them.

FC Dallas has acquired an international roster spot from Nashville SC in exchange for $250,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). With the acquisition, FC Dallas now has nine international roster spots.

The trade occurred during Sunday’s MLS Half-Day Trade Window which allows MLS clubs to begin roster adjustments and conduct trades with other MLS teams following a three-month roster freeze.

Our quick take:

We know international roster slots are a premium these days and given that Nashville traded four of them away today, FC Dallas appears to be wise for taking one. The cash involved seems to have gone up a bit as FCD acquired one for slightly less money back in April in a trade with Toronto.

Along with the roster moves made a couple of weeks ago, FC Dallas has four open slots to work with this winter.

Now it all comes down to how well they use these roster slots too. We know FCD has at least two Designated Player slots and potentially a U-22 slot to use this offseason. So there is potential for some big moves winter.