The offseason is finally taking shape here for FC Dallas as we learned the roster moves and potential coaching hire all in one day on Tuesday. Now, we wait and see what is next in this offseason.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas announces roster moves for 2022 season - Big D Soccer

There are several open international roster slots now available for the club to fill this winter.

Report: FC Dallas to hire Nico Estevez as new manager - Big D Soccer

FC Dallas is actually going outside the box for their next coaching hire.

// MLS //

Three Takeaways from NYCFC's historic playoff win at New England | MLSSoccer.com

Those long layoffs are once again a curse for the top seeds in the playoffs.

Revolution 2, NYCFC, 2 (5-3 NYCFC in PK’s): 3 thoughts - The Bent Musket

As good as they were in the regular season, the playoffs showed how rough it can be on any team.

MLS Cup 2021 hosting scenarios: Here's which teams can still host the final | MLSSoccer.com

So the only team that cannot host is RSL, so let's hope it isn't a game at Yankee Stadium, huh?

Sounders exercise club’s option on Xavier Arreaga, keeping him at least through 2022 - Sounder At Heart

Arreaga is coming off his best season with the Sounders.

Timbers’ appeal of Dairon Asprilla’s red card denied - Stumptown Footy

It was one of those moments that Asprilla immediately regretted but at the same time, it was a pretty crappy call.

Key Takeaways from Ezra Hendrickson’s opening news conference with the Chicago Fire - Hot Time In Old Town

Chicago's hope to return to the top of the league are taking a step forward here with Hendrickson.