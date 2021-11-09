The playoffs are all set in MLS as FC Dallas heads into a bit of a break from training now that they are in offseason mode. We probably won’t hear about player moves for next year until the week after next, but you never know with those things (as you’ll see below).

// FC Dallas //

Seven things that went wrong in 2021 for FC Dallas - Big D Soccer

As we begin to look back on the season, it was mostly pretty dreadful in 2021 for FC Dallas.

North Texas Two Step – The Music Ends - Big D Soccer

Just like the first team, North Texas SC had a pretty frustrating season this year that ended earlier than it probably should have.

Five reasons 2021 was a season to forget for FC Dallas | The Striker Texas

Right now it is easier to discuss why this year was bad rather than why it there were any positives.

// MLS //

First look at Round One Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff matchups | MLSSoccer.com

Now the playoffs are set, it is a good time to look at all of the matchups to see how this bracket is going to shake out.

San Jose Earthquakes remove interim tag, name Chris Leitch general manager | MLSSoccer.com

Nothing like paying an outside firm to help with a hire only to go end up hiring someone from within the organization.

Chris Wondolowski retires with an MLS goals record that will be tough to beat – The Athletic

The San Jose Earthquakes legend retires with 171 goals — 26 more than second-place Landon Donovan.

Preview: 2021 MLS Playoffs | US Soccer Players

The 2021 MLS Playoffs wait until the conclusion of the November international window, giving clubs time to think about the upcoming match-ups.

Professional Referee Organization admits VAR 'error' that effected MLS playoff race | ESPNFC

The PRO has admitted that the VAR handling Sunday's Real Salt Lake-Sporting KC match made a critical error that affected the MLS playoff race.

Decision Day delivers as Minnesota, RSL, NYRB secure spots while Galaxy and Montreal miss out | ESPNFC

It was a hectic Decision Day as Damir Kreilach became a hero for Real Salt Lake, while LA Galaxy, LAFC and CF Montreal had their seasons ended.

Portland Timbers to host Minnesota United FC on Sunday Nov. 21 in first round of MLS Cup Playoffs - Stumptown Footy

I like Portland's chances at home in this one against Minnesota.

Colorado Rapids to host the first-ever Thanksgiving Day MLS match - Burgundy Wave

It may seem weird for MLS to go up against the NFL on Thanksgiving but I am all for it.

Chicago Fire announce nine players won’t return for 2022 - Hot Time In Old Town

Chicago really didn't waste any time announcing some of their roster moves for next year.

Adam Buksa will be back for the playoffs - The Bent Musket

That long break before their first playoff game certainly helps.