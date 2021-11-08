So, not that bad for a season finale. Not great. Not terrible. We’ll take it for FC Dallas as they head into the offseason now. Truthfully, I am ready for this offseason as it should be fairly interesting with the coaching search, the player transfers, and probably loads more. But let’s get through recapping the wild and crazy Decision Day first, shall we?

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas finishes 2021 season with 1-1 draw against San Jose - Big D Soccer

Jader Obrian scored the final goal of the season while Chris Wondolowski heads off into the sunset on a pretty damn good MLS career.

// MLS //

Ranking Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff teams by tier as the regular season ends | MLSSoccer.com

What is funny in my mind, I don't think we're going to see either Tier 1 team make the MLS Cup here. I really believe that right now.

Colorado Rapids cherish incredible underdog run to West summit: “No one thought they could” | MLSSoccer.com

Big congrats to the Rapids for their impressive season. They're showing MLS teams how to do things the right way at the moment.

Five moments that defined MLS Decision Day 2021 | MLSSoccer.com

Decision Day was pretty solid this time around. Loads of drama, just like it should be.

MLS goals king, San Jose Earthquakes legend Chris Wondolowski retires | MLSSoccer.com

Very classy move on his part to retire in front of the fans and not through a press conference.

Chris Wondolowski: MLS' record scorer's untold stories – The Athletic

The San Jose Earthquakes striker doesn't stretch, screams gibberish in celebration, and can nail a 45-yard field goal.

‘Maybe this was just a horrible idea’: MLS is Back, remembered by those who built and lived in the bubble – The Athletic

MLS's early-pandemic tournament was a means to the end that nonetheless created its own unique legacy.

Sounders vs. Whitecaps, recap: Cascadia Cup winners - Sounder At Heart

Sounders end the regular season with a 1-1 draw but they win Cascadia.

LAFC miss MLS Cup Playoffs for first time in club history - Angels on Parade

You kind of get a sense that this LAFC squad is going to get rebuilt this winter in a big way.

LA Galaxy miss playoffs in final minutes of 2021 season - LAG Confidential

It is kind of insane the collapse the Galaxy had in the second half of the season this year.

The Columbus Crew miss out on MLS Cup playoffs despite 2-0 win vs. Chicago Fire - Massive Report

The Black & Gold’s 2021 MLS Cup title defense is officially over.

Three takeaways from Austin FC's season-ending loss in Portland | The Striker Texas

Yep, more of the same for Austin on the road here as they wrap up their expansion season with a blowout loss in Portland.

Will the firing of Tab Ramos really help the Dynamo? | The Striker Texas

Right now the Dynamo are all talk with their new front office, so until they prove that they are going to spend big, this firing is what it is in my book.