FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes: Game Thread

Lineups
Our XI for tonight.#DTID | @MTX_Inc pic.twitter.com/XCj4LlxnII— FC Dallas (@FCDallas) November 7, 2021
How we're lining up vs. @FCDallas.@intermedia_net | #VamosSJ pic.twitter.com/jK4XbrVXDE— San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) November 7, 2021
Decision Day is upon us here and FC Dallas is playing for pride today as they take on the San Jose Earthquakes in the final game of the 2021 regular season.
Both sides are eliminated from playoff contention, so this one will be more about setting a tone for the offseason and looking ahead to 2022.
FC Dallas notes:
Key player for FC Dallas - Ricardo Pepi - Could this be his final game in a Dallas uniform? It is possible.
Disciplinary Report
SUSPENSION: none
Availability Report
OUT: Beni Redžic (ankle sprain), Johnny Nelson (back surgery), Philepe (thigh injury)
On Loan: Thomas Roberts, Dante Sealy
International duty: none
San Jose notes:
Disciplinary Report
SUSPENSION: Judson
Availability Report
International duty: none
OUT: Luciano Abecasis (lower left leg), Tommy Thompson (left shoulder), Shea Salinas (right knee
How to watch
Kickoff: 5:00 PM
Venue: PayPal Park
TV: TXA-21
Available Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO TV
Gameday Social: #FCDvSJE
Weather: 63, partly cloud
Highlights will be posted as they happen.
