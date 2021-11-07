FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes: Game Thread

Lineups

Decision Day is upon us here and FC Dallas is playing for pride today as they take on the San Jose Earthquakes in the final game of the 2021 regular season.

Both sides are eliminated from playoff contention, so this one will be more about setting a tone for the offseason and looking ahead to 2022.

Key player for FC Dallas - Ricardo Pepi - Could this be his final game in a Dallas uniform? It is possible.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

OUT: Beni Redžic (ankle sprain), Johnny Nelson (back surgery), Philepe (thigh injury)

On Loan: Thomas Roberts, Dante Sealy

International duty: none

San Jose notes:

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: Judson

Availability Report

International duty: none

OUT: Luciano Abecasis (lower left leg), Tommy Thompson (left shoulder), Shea Salinas (right knee

How to watch

Kickoff: 5:00 PM

Venue: PayPal Park

TV: TXA-21

Available Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO TV

Gameday Social: #FCDvSJE

Weather: 63, partly cloud

