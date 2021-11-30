Report: FC Dallas to hire Nico Estevez as new manager

It appears that the offseason is starting to really take shape for FC Dallas. Earlier on Tuesday, the club announced their offseason roster moves for the 2022 season and now it sounds like the team is close to naming a new manager.

Reports from Univision’s Michele Giannone and ESPNFC’s Jeff Carlisle state that FC Dallas is set to name current United States Men’s national team assistant Nico Estevez as their next manager.

Multiple sources confirm to @Nicocantor1 @USFutbolPod and me that Nico Estévez is close to becoming the next @FCDallas HC. The main candidate to take his position as an assistant to Gregg Berhalter in the #USMNT is Luchi González. https://t.co/ytaM2xA9le — Michele Giannone (@MicheleG3) November 30, 2021

The interesting tidbit in all of this news is that former manager Luchi Gonzalez will join the USMNT as an assistant to replace Estevez on Gregg Berhalter’s staff.

Can confirm report from @MicheleG3 that if Estevez does indeed take the #FCDallas job, Luchi Gonzalez is in line to replace him on Gregg Berhalter's staff. #usmnt. #DTID — Jeff Carlisle (@JeffreyCarlisle) November 30, 2021

Estevez has a track record within MLS as an assistant under Berhalter during his time in Columbus from 2017-19. He also served as the Director of Development in the Crew’s academy system before that from 2015-17. Before that, he was a manager in Spain for Valencia B.

Seeing that Clark and Dan Hunt went a little outside of the box with this potential hire is a positive thing. Given the lack of any chatter during this coaching search (compared to the two previous ones that led to Oscar Pareja and Luchi Gonzalez), it appeared that they would stick with an internal hire like current interim manager Marco Ferruzzi or North Texas SC manager Eric Quill.

