FC Dallas announces roster moves for 2022 season

The wait is over, FC Dallas has announced their roster moves for the end of 2021 in preparations for the 2022 season.

FC Dallas has exercised contract options on six players, while 17 players remain under contract for the 2022 season, the club announced today. Dallas exercised contract options for midfielders Edwin Cerrillo and Brandon Servania, and defenders Ryan Hollingshead, Eddie Munjoma, Nkosi Tafari, and Ema Twumasi.

FC Dallas has declined contract options for goalkeeper Phelipe Megiolaro, defenders Bressan, Caiser Gomes, and Johnny Nelson, and midfielders Bryan Acosta, Andrés Ricaurte, and Freddy Vargas. Goalkeeper Kyle Zobeck is out of contract.

Players already under contract for the 2022 season include: Justin Che, Kalil ElMedkhar, Jesús Ferreira, Matt Hedges, Nicky Hernandez, Franco Jara, José Martínez, Jimmy Maurer, Jáder Obrian, Ricardo Pepi, Paxton Pomykal, Facundo Quignon, Beni Redžić, Thomas Roberts, Szabolcs Schön, Dante Sealy and Collin Smith.

What does this all mean?

For the most part, this was what we expected. All the loans for Phelipe, Gomes, Ricarute, and Vargas were declined. Seeing Bressan and Nelson have their options declined was a bit of a surprise for some but given age and injury factors, it makes sense. The club is not actively in discussions to bring either back at a lower price for next year either, as their press release did not mention that they were in discussions with either of them.

Outside of those declines and extensions, the core of the club is still very much intact. The move to decline an option on Acosta also frees up another Designated Player slot, though there are questions as to whether or not the salary for Quignon could end up being at a DP level next year (he didn’t play a full season and made almost $840k in total compensation).

Along with those moves, there are also some international roster slots that are now available as well that Phelipe, Ricaurte, and Vargas all claimed last season.

Also, it should be noted that Thomas Roberts and Dante Sealy are still out on loan for next season or at least a portion of next year. So, there are some extra roster slots to play with there too.