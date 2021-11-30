Today should be the day that we learn who is staying and who is going on the FC Dallas roster for next season. Roster moves are due today by the club, so we can finally get this offseason moving.

// FC Dallas //

2021 FC Dallas Player Postmortem: Justin Che - Big D Soccer

The Homegrown defender showed his potential and now we wonder how much longer we’ll see him in Dallas.

// MLS //

Ezra Hendrickson looks to bring Chicago Fire FC "back to where we belong" | MLSSoccer.com

The Fire have a long, long road ahead of them to get back to any sort of glory years though.

New England Revolution not worried about layoff before NYCFC playoff opener | MLSSoccer.com

The 23-day layoff is going to be a factor tonight for New England. They say they aren't worried but it will come into play some way.

New England Revolution’s Bruce Arena named 2021 MLS Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year | MLSSoccer.com

Even though I was pulling for a guy like Robin Fraser or a Gary Smith, it was always going to be Bruce who would win this year.

‘Bruce has always been Bruce’: The influential beginnings of Bruce Arena’s coaching career at the University of Puget Sound – The Athletic

Memories from Arena and his earliest players on the humble beginnings to a decorated coaching career.

The changing market for Brazilian players in Major League Soccer | US Soccer Players

Brazilian clubs are gaining economic power, potentially changing the market for Major League Soccer teams looking to sign players.

LA Galaxy announce initial roster decisions for 2022 season - LAG Confidential

LA made several moves on Monday to begin to prepare for 2022, the biggest is freeing up a DP slot with Jonathan dos Santos leaving.

D.C. United announce post-season MLS roster moves - Black And Red United

Yamil Asad, Joseph Mora, and Yordy Reyna are among the departures, while the club is working to permanently sign Brendan Hines-Ike from KV Kortrijk.