2021 FC Dallas Player Postmortem: Justin Che

Going into the 2021 season, we all assumed that Justin Che was going to go the route of Chris Richards for FC Dallas. In other words, we’d see him as a Homegrown player on the roster but one that we’d likely never see in a Dallas uniform as he was set to stay with Bayern Munich following a successful training stint and then loan in the spring.

But as injuries struck the Dallas defense, Che’s value to the club grew even more as the team needed healthy bodies to start a lot of games during the summer portion of the season. The 18-year old took that opportunity and ended up earning a lot of valuable minutes and was one of the few bright spots for FC Dallas.

Season Stats Games Played Games Stated Minutes Played Goals Assists Total Shots Shots on Target Total Passes Successful Passing % Yellow Cards Red Cards Games Played Games Stated Minutes Played Goals Assists Total Shots Shots on Target Total Passes Successful Passing % Yellow Cards Red Cards 15 12 1017 0 3 5 0 345 75.5 0 0

Gif that explains their 2021

It isn’t a matter of how much money FC Dallas will get for him, it really is when they’ll get it.

Best moment of 2021

I probably could have pulled three or four moments, some that weren’t related to scoring but these two continued to stand out in my mind when I thought of how he played in 2021.

Justin Che --> Matt Hedges



17-yeard-old @JustinChe6 with the great ball to assist @Matt_Hedges and give Dallas the lead. pic.twitter.com/STRBtSXCVK — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 28, 2021

88' - Justin Che connects with Jáder Obrian who dribbles into the box and scores! Making the score 4-0.#DALvLA | #DTID | #SomosFCD pic.twitter.com/afBShwqb5X — FC Dallas Public Relations (@FCDPR) July 25, 2021

Both crosses show exactly how important a guy like Che is to the attack. While his defending did improve from game to game, it was moments like these two that really showed up as a bright light in what was a rather dull season for the club.

Final thoughts

Just like with the start of the 2021 season, the big question for FCD fans going into 2022 with Che will be revolving around whether or not we see him in a Dallas uniform. His transfer value will only continue to go up as he earns national team calls ups as he did with the U-20s recently. Given that he has a German passport to his name, making a move overseas will really only be a matter of when instead of if for him.

I would love to see one more full season out of Che in Dallas but I know that isn’t as likely to happen given the items above in his favor. A lot certainly can come down to the new coach but if FC Dallas is able to get a few million out of Bayern this winter for him, I can’t blame either side for making the move.