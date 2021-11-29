If anyone had a Portland-RSL matchup in their bracket for the Western Conference, good on you. I’d also say you were lying too if you weren’t a fan of those two teams. Still, this year’s playoffs have seen a lot of wild games with late finishes. In quick FC Dallas news, we should know the state of the roster by the end of tomorrow. So there is something to look forward to as we come out of the Thanksgiving holiday.

// FC Dallas //

2021 FC Dallas Player Postmortem: Edwin Cerrillo - Big D Soccer

The young Homegrown began finding more minutes under Marco Ferruzzi but can that trend continue in 2022?

// MLS //

Three Takeaways from Philadelphia Union's shootout win over Nashville SC | MLSSoccer.com

I really thought Nashville had the build of a championship team but those penalties were some of the worst I've ever seen taken in any league.

Dre stands on his head to lead the Philadelphia Union to the conference final - Brotherly Game

Blake wasn’t too busy during the first 120 minutes of play, but his two saves in the shootout propelled the Union into the Eastern Conference final

Toronto FC chase return to "winning franchise" with Bob Bradley at the wheel | MLSSoccer.com

Bradley now gets to reboot Toronto on his terms as he is the coach and sporting director.

Why Toronto FC might have bought low on Bob Bradley - Waking The Red

The numbers suggest last season was far from the disappointment it looked like for Bradley and LAFC.

Three Takeaways from Real Salt Lake's stunning win over Sporting KC | MLSSoccer.com

Some how, some way, RSL is finding themselves as the surprise team in these playoffs.

Julio, Wood rescue RSL victory in 2-1 playoff win over Sporting Kansas City - RSL Soapbox

It was a tremendous win for Real Salt Lake on the road, who move on to face Portland in the Western Conference Final.

When home field isn't an advantage in the MLS playoffs | US Soccer Players

Home-field advantage got tricky in the Western Conference with the top seed joining the 2nd-seed in exiting at the first opportunity.

Sounders were never able to finish an ever-changing puzzle - Sounder At Heart

Seattle just looked out of their element down the stretch and that didn't play well in the playoffs for them.