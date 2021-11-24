The playoffs now shift to the conference semifinals here as we saw only one true surprise in the first round.

// FC Dallas //

2021 FC Dallas Player Postmortem: Bressan - Big D Soccer

The veteran defender had an up and down season in Frisco.

// MLS //

One big question facing every Conference Semifinalist in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup playoffs | MLSSoccer.com

The big question for both New England and Colorado is down to rust and whether or not they can rebuild their season momentum quickly against teams that just picked up good wins.

Colorado Rapids' journey to the top: Robin Fraser shares secrets of their success | MLSSoccer.com

Again I will say, I really want to see Luchi Gonzalez go the route that Fraser had to go through. Become an assistant for a few years, build up that resume a bit, and then get another head coaching job.

Three Takeaways from Nashville's Hany Mukhtar-fueled playoff win over Orlando | MLSSoccer.com

Nashville looked like the dominant side in this one that I thought they would.

Three Takeaways from Real Salt Lake's dramatic shootout win over Seattle Sounders | MLSSoccer.com

If you called an RSL surprise last night in Seattle, good on you. This one was big.

Orlando City vs. Nashville SC: Final Score 3-1 as Lions Crash Out of Playoffs - The Mane Land

In true Oscar Pareja fashion, his club looked decent early in the playoffs but couldn't manage to get out of the first round.

Sounders vs. RSL, recap: Penalties and pain - Sounder At Heart

I know you all want to feel real, real sad for Seattle. Right?

The Knee Jerk: RSL vs Seattle Sounders - RSL Soapbox

This sort of feels like when Dallas went to Portland last year and pulled it off in penalties.

LA Galaxy GM Dennis te Kloese finalizing deal to join Feyenoord: Source - The Athletic

LA could once again be going through some big changes in their front office.

5 best and worst moves of Ali Curtis’ tenure as Toronto FC GM - Waking The Red

Ali Curtis’ tenure as General Manager of Toronto FC will be polarizing, to say the least.