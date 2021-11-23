 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Big D Daily: News for Tuesday, November 23, 2021

There will be more playoff games tonight in MLS.

By Drew Epperley
MLS: Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

While FC Dallas folks may be enjoying the holiday week here, there are still some playoff games to deal with in MLS today as the first round wraps up.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas to host Toronto FC in the 2022 season opener - Big D Soccer
We know what the first two weeks of the regular season look like as FCD will host Toronto before going to New England.

2021 FC Dallas Player Postmortem: Bryan Acosta - Big D Soccer
The Honduran DP had his moments but not many of them were great in 2021.

// MLS //

MLS announces 2022 season home openers for all clubs; season kicks off Feb. 26 | MLSSoccer.com
It will be another year where MLS adds a team and another opens a new stadium.

Matt Turner would gladly trade Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year award for MLS Cup | MLSSoccer.com
Matt Turner, during his New England Revolution career, has gone from not being picked in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft to becoming a starting goalkeeper for the US men’s national team. Wild.

LAFC's Cristian Arango named 2021 MLS Newcomer of the Year | MLSSoccer.com
Any time you are able to score 14 goals from just 17 games, people will take notice.

Official: GM Ali Curtis parting ways with Toronto FC - Waking The Red
Just months after signing a multi-year contract extension, Ali Curtis and TFC are parting ways.

Toronto FC, GM Ali Curtis mutually part ways after 3-year tenure: Sources - The Athletic
The wild year for Toronto continued to get wilder as they let their GM go on Monday.

MLS takes a risk with Thanksgiving Day playoff soccer | US Soccer Players
It is a huge risk to go up against the NFL like this but it is possibly a risk worth taking.

D.C. United adds Gaoussou Samaké from ASEC Mimosas - Black And Red United
After a season on loan with Loudoun United, Samaké is making the jump to MLS.

