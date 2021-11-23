While FC Dallas folks may be enjoying the holiday week here, there are still some playoff games to deal with in MLS today as the first round wraps up.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas to host Toronto FC in the 2022 season opener - Big D Soccer

We know what the first two weeks of the regular season look like as FCD will host Toronto before going to New England.

2021 FC Dallas Player Postmortem: Bryan Acosta - Big D Soccer

The Honduran DP had his moments but not many of them were great in 2021.

// MLS //

MLS announces 2022 season home openers for all clubs; season kicks off Feb. 26 | MLSSoccer.com

It will be another year where MLS adds a team and another opens a new stadium.

Matt Turner would gladly trade Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year award for MLS Cup | MLSSoccer.com

Matt Turner, during his New England Revolution career, has gone from not being picked in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft to becoming a starting goalkeeper for the US men’s national team. Wild.

LAFC's Cristian Arango named 2021 MLS Newcomer of the Year | MLSSoccer.com

Any time you are able to score 14 goals from just 17 games, people will take notice.

Official: GM Ali Curtis parting ways with Toronto FC - Waking The Red

Just months after signing a multi-year contract extension, Ali Curtis and TFC are parting ways.

Toronto FC, GM Ali Curtis mutually part ways after 3-year tenure: Sources - The Athletic

The wild year for Toronto continued to get wilder as they let their GM go on Monday.

MLS takes a risk with Thanksgiving Day playoff soccer | US Soccer Players

It is a huge risk to go up against the NFL like this but it is possibly a risk worth taking.

D.C. United adds Gaoussou Samaké from ASEC Mimosas - Black And Red United

After a season on loan with Loudoun United, Samaké is making the jump to MLS.