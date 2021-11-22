2021 FC Dallas Player Postmortem

We’re going to break down the season, player-by-player here as we dive deeper into this offseason.

Now that the FC Dallas season is done and dusted, it is time to look back through the entire roster to recap the year that was rather disappointing overall.

In this series, we will break down each player’s season with stats, gifs, best moments, and more. We’ll also discuss each player’s future with the club, though that may change once roster announcements are made by the end of November.

To kick things off, we will look at the players who didn’t see the field in 2021 for FC Dallas, followed but by an alphabetical look through the rest of the roster. Again, that may change as roster announcements are made and we get a little more insight as to where things are going with this club.

We hope you enjoy this series as we dive deeper into each player and what they brought to the team in what will go down as a pretty terrible season for FC Dallas.