FC Dallas to host Toronto FC in the 2022 season opener

FC Dallas will host Toronto FC for its 2022 MLS regular season home opener on Saturday, February 26 at 4:30 PM CT at Toyota Stadium.

This is the first time FC Dallas will face Toronto FC in a home opener and the first time both teams meet since June 22, 2019, where FC Dallas shut out Toronto, 3-0, at Toyota Stadium.

This is the first time FC Dallas will start its regular season on February 26, surpassing the club’s 2020 season opener on February 29. The early season kickoff is set to best align with the upcoming 2022 international soccer schedule that includes the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar scheduled to begin on November 21.

FC Dallas is 14-4-8 all-time in home openers and 9-1-6 at Toyota Stadium with a 12-match unbeaten streak since 2010.

The home opener isn’t the only game that we now know of for the 2022 season. FC Dallas will also travel to Gillette Stadium on Saturday, March 5 to face the 2021 Supporters’ Shield winners New England Revolution in FC Dallas’ first road match of the season. The match will kick off at 12:30 PM CT.

MLS has announced that the full schedule will be revealed by the end of the year.