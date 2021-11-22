The playoffs are underway in MLS and so far the games have been interesting, to say the least with late goals, some strong performances, and all the home teams winning.

// FC Dallas //

What are the key dates for FC Dallas in the offseason? - Big D Soccer

We now have an idea of when things will go down this offseason and when the last day that FC Dallas has to announce their roster moves.

2021 FC Dallas Player Postmortem: The seven we didn’t see on the field - Big D Soccer

We’re going to break down the season, player-by-player here as we dive deeper into this offseason. Here in the coming days, we'll begin with the rest of the roster.

FC Dallas Homegrown Ricardo Pepi wins 2021 MLS Young Player of the Year - Big D Soccer

The academy product takes home the most votes as the league’s award season kicks off.

Ricardo Pepi on winning MLS Young Player of the Year: "I do it for the state of Texas" | The Striker Texas

Pepi earned the top young player award late last week as we see him close out a pretty special year.

How Ricardo Pepi Earned MLS Young Player of the Year | FC Dallas

There were a lot of special moments this season with Pepi, but I do think the train got rolling the most with that brace against New England.

‘I thought I earned more time’: Luchi Gonzalez is learning and considering what’s next after FC Dallas ouster – The Athletic

I think most of us thought that Luchi got the raw end of things here but it is good to see that he is in talks to take over another MLS squad.

// MLS //

Three Takeaways from NYCFC's Round One Playoff victory over Atlanta United | MLSSoccer.com

New York City FC largely cruised to a 2-0 win over Atlanta United in the Bronx on Sunday afternoon.

Three Takeaways from Portland Timbers' Blanco-inspired win over Minnesota United | MLSSoccer.com

Portland looked really comfortable in this game even when they gave up a goal early on.

New York City FC largely cruised to a 2-0 win over Atlanta United in the Bronx on Sunday afternoon.

Three Takeaways from Sporting KC's playoff win over Vancouver Whitecaps | MLSSoccer.com

Sporting Kansas City are through to the Western Conference Semifinals, cruising past Vancouver Whitecaps FC by a 3-1 scoreline Saturday night at Children's Mercy Park.

Three Takeaways from Philadelphia's playoff win over RBNY | MLSSoccer.com

So far, this was the best first round game of the playoffs.

Exclusive: LAFC's Thorrington on Bob Bradley's departure, Carlos Vela's future & more | MLSSoccer.com

We all figured Bradley's time in LA would be up after how things went this past season.

Bob Bradley is out at LAFC, but now what? - Angels on Parade

This is definitely an end of an era for the young club, but what comes next will be pretty damn intriguing.

Blanco’s brace lifts Timbers past Minnesota United 3-1 - Stumptown Footy

The Timbers stayed red-hot as the Loons looked inconsistent in this one.

On the brink of penalties, Jakob Glesnes calls game with unreal goal - Brotherly Game

If there was a way to end a game, this one certainly is one way to do it.

Atlanta United crashes out of MLS Cup Playoffs after 2-0 loss to NYCFC - Dirty South Soccer

Atlanta's 2021 season was full of ups and downs but now they head into the offseason with a little more stability under Gonzalo Pineda.