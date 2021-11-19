2021 MLS offseason calendar announced

The full offseason calendar for Major League Soccer has been announced. Now we know the key dates for FC Dallas and the rest of the league as we move away from the 2021 season and into a new year.

For FC Dallas, the early dates to keep in mind are going on at the moment:

November 24 - Deadline to submit bona fide offers to players.

November 30 - Deadline to submit to the MLS League Office which players will have their options exercised, and which players will not have their options exercised.

The real meaty action of the offseason begins with a four-hour trade window starting at 9 am ET on Dec. 11 in which teams may trade players. Other important dates include:

FC Dallas and the rest of the league will have to have most or all of these lists of players in the different categories (waiver, Re-Entry, free agency, etc) submitted and/or announced by December 13. That is probably one of the biggest dates on this calendar for the offseason.

For now, it appears that FC Dallas has until the end of the month to announce anything here. Two clubs (Inter Miami and Chicago Fire) have already made their roster announcements for the year, so I would expect early next week we see a few more come in, though given that it is a holiday week, the real flurry will likely come after Thanksgiving.

From there, FC Dallas will have a couple more weeks before the bulk of the offseason moves within MLS go, with the expansion draft and the half-day trade window being the most important parts of this calendar.