2021 FC Dallas Player Postmortem: The seven we didn’t see on the field

As the FC Dallas offseason continues here, we thought it would be a good idea to take a page off our fellow SBN blogs out in LA to do a roster postmortem on FC Dallas (seriously, check out our friends at LAG Confidential and Angels on Parade, they do excellent work!).

To start out, we’re going to look at the FC Dallas players that were on the roster this year but didn’t see the field with the first team. Some here saw time with North Texas SC, while others were out on loan for most of the season.

When we get to the other players that actually saw first team minutes, we’re planning to do a little more with each of them. Consider this an intro into the series.

Those loaned in

Out of the few in this group, Caiser Gomes and Colin Shulter were loaned up from North Texas SC this season. Gomes was loaned up during the late summer when the club was dealing with injuries to their backline with veterans Matt Hedges and Jose Martinez out, not to mention the random times that Bressan picked up enough yellow cards to be suspended or if you want to lump in other injured guys on the backline like Johnny Nelson or Ryan Hollingshead.

Shulter was brought up thanks to an emergency loan back in the spring when they were in need of a backup keeper for a home game against Real Salt Lake.

Those loaded out

Just as FC Dallas brought in players from North Texas, they also sent down a pair to the USL League One side for most of the season too. First round SuperDraft pick Nicky Hernandez was basically on a season-long loan while Homegrown defender Colin Smith was signed by the club and sent on a permanent loan.

Hernandez saw plenty of minutes though with North Texas. He started 19 of the 21 games he was available to the club, where he also scored three goals.

Smith was fairly productive with the North Texas defense, starting 20 of 29 games on the season.

Lastly, there is Homegrown midfielder Thomas Roberts. For the last couple of seasons, he’s gotten plenty of time with North Texas SC but in 2021, he needed a total change of scenery as the club loaned him out to Austrian Bundesliga club Austria Klagenfurt for a season-long loan that will extend into 2022.

Roberts hasn’t exactly done well in Austria though, as he’s only played in two out of the 14 games this year for Klagenfurt with both appearances coming off the bench in recent games.

No appearances thanks to injuries

The third category on this list is for one player who was injured pretty much the entire time he was with the first team in 2021. Homegrown midfielder Beni Redzic was signed by the team after a solid academy and North Texas SC spell back in the spring. The unfortunate aspect for Redzic was he came down with an injury that required surgery in June that was expected to keep him sidelined for up to eight weeks. Instead, it was the rest of the season.

And just a backup keeper

The legend of Kyle Zobeck grew pretty big in 2020 as the club turned to him for a few games once Jimmy Maurer went down and Phelipe hadn’t made his way onto the field. In 2021, Zobeck never saw any minutes, unfortunately.

More than likely his time with the club is going to come to an end as there are a couple of solid academy keepers waiting to get Homegrown deals.

We’ll return with this series next week as we get into each player that did find their way onto the field for FC Dallas in 2021. I plan to break down their stats, what went well for them in 2021 and maybe some other fun things that I can come up with on each of them.