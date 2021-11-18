That feeling of the offseason being too long may start to take hold here as we get closer to another weekend and the start of the MLS Cup Playoffs. We’ll continue our offseason FC Dallas coverage though as we will likely get into some recaps on each player here soon.

// FC Dallas //

Report: FC Dallas linked to Brazilian striker Ferreirinha - Big D Soccer

No surprise that the first rumor of the offseason has FCD linked with a player from Gremio.

// MLS //

Chicago Fire to hire Ezra Hendrickson as the club’s next head coach - Hot Time In Old Town

I'm a bit shocked that Ante Razov didn't get the gig but I do like this move for the Fire as Hendrickson has a lot of MLS experience on the bench.

Bandwagon guide to the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs: Who to root for and why | MLSSoccer.com

Who to root for now that FCD isn't in the mix for a playoff game is tough, part of me is going with the Rapids here since there is some good FCD connections. I also like Nashville.

Caden Clark: Don't overlook "darkhorse" New York Red Bulls in playoffs | MLSSoccer.com

The Red Bulls may be the toughest team to sort out here as the playoffs begin.

The Whitecaps' chance to follow the Canadian example | US Soccer Players

The Whitecaps look to make their mark in the playoffs, similar to how the national team in Canada is doing at the moment.

The Playoffs Bring About All Kinds Of Emotions - The Blue Testament

Now that the playoffs are a one-and-done situation, the intensity can fuel just about every emotion out there.

Atlanta United signs Rob Valentino to long term contract as assistant coach - Dirty South Soccer

This was a smart move for Atlanta to lock up Valentino here to a new deal, gotta think with all the openings around the league that he would have been a prime candidate for some clubs.