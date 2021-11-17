The November window for FIFA is in the books now as we look to begin the MLS Cup Playoffs here in the next few days. The USMNT went to Jamaica yesterday and picked up a rather lucky, if not a dud of a draw.

// FC Dallas //

Tanner Tessmann discusses the FC Dallas coaching search on his podcast - Big D Soccer

Tanner's suggestions aren't too far off base really as he believes the club will continue to look inward.

ASN article: Jong PSV's Dante Sealy impressed with U-20 talent but stresses need for chemistry

Sealy has shown pretty well lately both on the national team side and with his club in Holland.

// MLS //

My ballot: Who should win MLS 2021 year-end awards? | MLSSoccer.com

I agree with Wiebe on some of these picks, mostly because I voted fairly similarly. But there were a few misses this year and his comments on the Comeback Player of the Year award is spot on.

X-factors who could define each Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One game | MLSSoccer.com

The first round has some intriguing matchups here and that means a chance for some players to leave their mark.

Five Telling Stats from the Timbers’ Regular Season - Stumptown Footy

There were times in the summer when I thought the Timbers looked a bit dead in the water but they continued to impress down the stretch.

Carlos Bocanegra reveals details behind contract extension - Dirty South Soccer

Atlanta United’s Vice President and Technical Director spoke to the media on Tuesday after his recent contract extension with the club.

Orlando City Needs Stars to Deliver in Playoffs - The Mane Land

This was something we saw under Pareja here in Dallas, if the stars didn't shine, the team would struggle in the postseason.

// USMNT //

What we learned from the USMNT's 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw at Jamaica | MLSSoccer.com

Early on it seemed like the US was going to get another three points and continue their lead atop the table, but an impressive goal from Jamaica leveled things.

Three Takeaways from the USMNT's World Cup Qualifying draw at Jamaica | MLSSoccer.com

The final game of the year for the USMNT didn't go as planned but at least it was a point. Not great but not the worst scenario.

‘Not pretty, but decent’: USMNT held to 1-1 draw in Jamaica that could have been worse – The Athletic

The U.S. ended 2021 with a point, but they did it with a bit of good fortune too.

2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers: USA 1-1 Jamaica - A fortunate draw away from home - Stars and Stripes FC

Was the USMNT lucky last night in Jamaica? Yeah, probably.