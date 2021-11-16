Hopefully, the USMNT have some magic left in their tank for 2021 as they wrap up the year today in Jamaica. The final World Cup qualifier in 2021 is a big one and one that can put them even closer to punching their ticket to Qatar.

// FC Dallas //

Player-by-player breakdown of what FC Dallas can do with their roster - Big D Soccer

We’ve had a couple of discussions already on the roster but let’s go player-by-player here figure this out.

FC Dallas Homegrown Ricardo Pepi Announced as Finalist in MLS 2021 Year-End Awards - Big D Soccer

Pepi’s competition for the award is pretty tough but he should be a lock to win it.

// MLS //

MLS 2021 year-end awards finalists | MLSSoccer.com

The full award list finalist is here. I do like seeing the MVP race list five guys instead of the usual three. I also still do not understand the need of a Comeback of the Year award. I didn't vote for any of those three in that award (Andy Najar and Paxton Pomykal were on my ballot for what it is worth).

Inter Miami kickstart offseason, decline all 10 contract options | MLSSoccer.com

Two former FCD guys on the Miami list. If Ulloa were able to come in cheap, I'd be interested. I think the ship has sailed on Shea coming back to Dallas though.

How Charlotte FC's global recruitment is impacting their 2022 MLS roster build | MLSSoccer.com

As with any expansion team, it is always tough to build a new roster when you don't know how the chemistry of the team will be for a while.

Atlanta United signs Carlos Bocanegra to multiyear extension as VP/ Technical Director - The Athletic

I can't say I am shocked by this one for Atlanta, always good to keep what is mostly work for you intact.

Q&A: Claudio Reyna assesses Austin FC’s first season and updates on Gio Reyna’s rehab efforts – The Athletic

Austin FC sporting director and former USMNT captain Claudio Reyna talks about expectations for the expansion club and the U.S.'s young talent.

LA Galaxy 2021 Review: Disappointment or outright failure? - LAG Confidential

Where does the Galaxy go from here after missing out on the postseason? Tough to say but you do wonder if it is going to be another rebuild here.

Jack Price and the Colorado Rapids are feeling confident about the playoffs this year — and rightfully so - Burgundy Wave

There is some good stuff going on in Colorado that more teams (like FCD) should take note of if they want to go well in the playoffs.

// USMNT //

Yunus Musah’s big game against Mexico, how Zack Steffen reclaimed starting job and Walker Zimmerman carves out a role – The Athletic

Here are some more important notes to read up on before tonight's game in Jamaica.

USA vs. Jamaica, 2022 World Cup qualifying: What to watch for - Stars and Stripes FC

If you find a way to get another road win, that place in Qatar is nearly a lock.