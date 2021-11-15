The Dos a Cero is always fun to see happen for the USMNT against Mexico. Now it appears that we’re in the driver’s seat for this World Cup qualifying thing at the moment, with a clear separation between the North American sides and everyone else.

// FC Dallas //

What's Marco Ferruzzi's future with FC Dallas? | The Striker Texas

Unless Andre Zanotta has an ace up his sleeve, I kind of see Marco getting a shot at things next year.

// MLS //

Eight players who could break out in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs | MLSSoccer.com

You always want your biggest star to break out during the playoffs. Typically the team that wins it all has a star that goes wild during this time.

What happened to Toronto FC in 2021? And how do they fix it? | MLSSoccer.com

Expectations were high for Toronto FC heading into 2021. As bad as it was in Dallas this year, and it was really bad, Toronto fans are probably feeling the sting even more.

Nani exclusive: Wanting to stay at Orlando, his playoff hopes and pushing Bruno Fernandes to join United – The Athletic

The Orlando City captain discusses the playoffs, life in MLS, his future and how he told Bruno Fernandes to join United over City or Spurs.

Devils, 76ers and Crystal Palace part-owner David Blitzer among group in talks to buy Real Salt Lake: Sources – The Athletic

It sounds like a new owner is finally coming into the picture in Utah.

// USMNT //

How the USMNT beat Mexico & what to expect at Jamaica in World Cup qualifying | MLSSoccer.com

Friday night's win over Mexico was a ton of fun in the end for the USMNT, but they can't celebrate for too long with another game on the horizon tomorrow night.

Three Takeaways from the USMNT's Dos a Cero win over Mexico | MLSSoccer.com

Let's just say that games against Mexico in Ohio really do work, whether it is Cincy or Columbus.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying: Scouting Jamaica - Stars and Stripes FC

The USMNT faces off against the Reggae Boyz tomorrow night in Jamaica.

Christian Pulisic sends cheeky response to Mexico’s Guillermo Ochoa after winning goal in rivalry match - Stars and Stripes FC

I love this kind of stuff out of our players.