The week is quickly approaching the end here with the USMNT having a game tomorrow night against some side called Mexico. That will be fun. Until then, we’re still diving into our early portion of the FC Dallas offseason here.

// FC Dallas //

After Dark Preview: Where do we go from here? - Big D Soccer

Our podcast crew is planning their season recap show but first, they're loading up the question machine with a look at how the roster will possibly go.

Ricardo Pepi spotlight intensifies for USA-Mexico World Cup qualifying clash | MLSSoccer.com

I keep saying that if Pepi can find a way to score against Mexico, his value is going to go through the roof here.

// MLS //

Three teams that need to win MLS Cup 2021 in the worst way | MLSSoccer.com

No surprise that this list is teams out of the Eastern Conference on this list. I filled my bracket out yesterday and none of them made it to the finals. Again, it's a crapshoot at this point.

New San Jose GM Chris Leitch talks Matias Almeyda, Chofis future | MLSSoccer.com

I think it is safe to say that San Jose will probably be added to the list of teams needing a new coach before long this winter.

LAFC and the Galaxy end the season as outsiders | US Soccer Players

2021 ended with the Galaxy and LAFC finishing 8th and 9th in the Western Conference, meaning that both MLS teams missed the playoffs.

The MLS coaching carousel at the end of the regular season | US Soccer Players

Several MLS teams are now looking for new coaches and two of the playoff teams continue under interim bosses as the market picks up.

Raúl Ruidíaz reportedly pursued by Cruz Azul, but unlikely to leave - Sounder At Heart

Ruidiaz already had his contract option picked up for next year and apparently the team wants a long-term deal with him.

Rapids’ Captain Jack Price says there’s no group he’d rather lift an MLS Cup with - Burgundy Wave

The way the Rapids are built around guys like Price is hard to ignore and they are reaping the success from it.

RSL Sale to happen “Sooner rather than later” says Brian Dunseth - RSL Soapbox

One of the things we've all (outside of Utah at least) forgotten here is that RSL is still needing a new owner.

Gustavo Bou re-signs with New England Revolution - The Bent Musket

Smart move to lock up one of the league's top players.

Survey results: Columbus Crew fans still not buying the team’s new logo - Massive Report

Six months after the Crew’s new logo rollout, many fans still feel disconnected from it and refuse to purchase official gear.

Five off-season questions for Houston Dynamo FC | The Striker Texas

As much as we all don't like Houston, I do find their offseason as fascinating as our own here in Dallas. Their willingness to spend big could be huge.

Matt Besler announces retirement from pro soccer | The Striker Texas

Besler didn't have the best of run in what is now his final season (and first one) in Austin. But the guy had a pretty solid MLS career overall.