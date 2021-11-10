We’re at the midway point in our first week of the offseason for FC Dallas, thankfully there are some USMNT games this weekend to keep us entertained before the start of the MLS Cup Playoffs later this month. We have plenty more offseason stuff to dive into here but first, some links.

// FC Dallas //

Three big questions facing FC Dallas heading into the offseason - Big D Soccer

As the offseason kicks off for FC Dallas there are a bunch of lingering questions, we go through the big three.

FC Dallas Shopping List: Final moves for the 2022 roster - Big D Soccer

The final puzzle pieces click into place on our hypothetical offseason master plan.

Five questions facing FC Dallas this off-season | The Striker Texas

Here are more questions to ponder this offseason for FC Dallas, which makes for a fascinating winter for this team.

How to Watch FC Dallas Players During the November International Break | FC Dallas

Our quartet of players out on international duty this month have some big games ahead, none bigger than that first one for the US.

// MLS //

Who will advance? Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One predictions | MLSSoccer.com

Predicting who gets into the playoffs at the start of a season is a crapshoot, but I kind of think first round predictions once the bracket is set is even worse these days in MLS.

Every Eastern Conference playoff team's strength and weakness | MLSSoccer.com

I know New England should be the favorite but they did lose to FC Dallas somehow this season.

How Tata Martino and Gregg Berhalter lead their teams, from the players who experienced it – The Athletic

First-hand insights into the differences and similarities between Mexico manager Tata Martino and U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter.

In and out of the playoffs, plenty of questions from this MLS season | US Soccer Players

The playoffs provide a quick separation between success and failure in Major League Soccer, but this season asks a lot of that distinction.

Sounders are in bad form but it might not matter - Sounder At Heart

By failing to win any of their final six, the Sounders’ vibes have been left in tatters, but they can still turn it around.

Revolution preparing for long layoff before playoffs - The Bent Musket

With the Supporters’ Shield celebration in the rearview mirror, New England now has a long wait before they start the playoffs.

Report: George Bello drawing interest from European clubs in Champions League, Europa League - Dirty South Soccer

Atlanta United’s Homegrown left back could be making a big move in the not-so-distant future.