The good times keep rolling....or wait, no they don’t....we’re still winless in two months here. Happy Monday folks.

Atlanta United hammers FC Dallas 3-0 to open Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Big D Soccer

The sold out crowd in Atlanta was treated to a big win by their club while FC Dallas looked like a complete mess.

Frustration and Urgency Settling in for FC Dallas as Winless Stretch Continues | FC Dallas

Please tell me the frustration and urgency aren't just now settling in for this group of players. I'm pretty sure all of us have been feeling this for weeks now.

Atlanta United hail support at Mercedes-Benz Stadium: "It's even louder" | MLSsoccer.com

So that was what 45k screaming fans felt like. Man, it is hard not to be envious of things like that.

Atlanta United 3-0 FC Dallas recap: United shines in Mercedes-Benz Stadium debut | Dirty South Soccer

And here is how the other guys saw yesterday's game.

Speed kills for Tata Martino's Atlanta United | Goal.com

Tata Martino has assembled a team full of quick players, who overwhelmed FC Dallas to kick off a stretch of six home matches with a lopsided victory.

Armchair Analyst: Five Stripes run wild, TFC roll & more from Week 27 | MLSsoccer.com

That opening line in this piece makes me real sad. This group could easily compete with the best in the league but you wouldn't know it by looking at them right now.

Report: Sporting KC's Erik Palmer-Brown signs with Manchester City | MLSsoccer.com

Man, that is quite the move up for the young defender. I just hope he can continue to develop properly over there.

Sporting KC Should have Kept Palmer-Brown over Besler | The Blue Testament

And here is how the fans in KC truly feel about the EPB news. I'd be pretty upset over it if I were them.

What are the Union? | Brotherly Game

I will say this, at least with FCD we know what kind of team they are and can be. I'm not so sure Philly fans can say that.

Sounders take just a single point from Galaxy on Sigi’s return | Sounder At Heart

An injury to Morris and red card for Torres made this weekend's game in Frisco all the more interesting.