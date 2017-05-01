We start a new month on the calendar today as FC Dallas gets ready for a trip to Utah this weekend.

// FC Dallas //

Scratching the Chalkboard: Time to dump the 4-2-3-1 | Big D Soccer

Is FCD’s best formation the 4-4-2? I honestly don't think we'll find out until we get a healthy Mauro Diaz back out there.

Talking Points: FC Dallas holds off the Timbers | Big D Soccer

It was good seeing Maxi Urruti get a goal against his former side. You know that was a like a monkey off his back.

A Shift in Formation Leads Second Half Charge | FC Dallas

Oscar Pareja continues to push the right buttons when he needs to this season. The tactical change in the second half was exactly what the team needed to open up the attack.

Another FC Dallas comeback, another day for MLS's only unbeaten | MLSsoccer.com

The weather delay made this a bit of an ugly game early on but this was a good test for this group.

// MLS //

Armchair Analyst: Stars burning out, adjustments made & more from Week 9 | MLSsoccer.com

Lots of good talking points from this past weekend's games.

Slugfests, long-range rips & more: What you might have missed in MLS Week 9 | MLSsoccer.com

Need another recap of the weekend? Here ya go.

MLS Homegrowns a mixed bag in the latest league salary dump | The 91st Minute

You have some guys like Kellyn Acosta who make good money and then you have those young guys making the league minimum. There are still lots of things to be done to the HGP salary scale in this league.

This might already be a lost season for the Rapids...and that's part of the plan | FourFourTwo

It's only May, but Colorado is really thinking about 2018. Then again most clubs should be actively thinking ahead.

The 5 major MLS transfers that help define Larin's value | FourFourTwo

It has been a while since MLS cracked a $10 million transfer but Cyle Larin is working hard to pass up that mark.

UMass officials break off talks with Kraft Group about soccer stadium | The Boston Globe

That hope and dream for a new stadium in New England hits yet another dead end.

Stadium Statement From Robert and Jonathan Kraft | New England Revolution

And despite not getting the stadium project off the ground, they decided to reveal some renderings that would/could have been.

MLS expansion latest: Tampa, Beckham, Miami, St. Louis, San Diego | SI.com

Things are starting to really pick up in the expansion game. Here are a few more updates from around the country. I'm still shocked to see that Miami has even a pulse here.

Will MLS take another chance on Tampa Bay? | Tampa Bay Times

And for a deeper look at the Tampa project, here is something from the local paper there.

Why does the MLS Players Union release salary information? | US Soccer Players

Ever wondered that? Here is a conversation with MLS Players Union executive director Bob Foose about why the MLSPU releases player salary information.

United States top El Salvador 1-0 in CONCACAF Under-17 Championship | MLSsoccer.com

Yeah Bryan Reynolds doing some solid work to help the U-17s here.