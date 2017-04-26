FC Dallas had a big win at home, defeating visiting previously unbeaten Sporting Kansas City 1-0. With the win, FCD remains the lone unbeaten in MLS, and of course, the top dog in the rankings.

MLS - Ranking 1 (Last Week 1)

Comments: Surprise! The bar - and expectations - keep rising for this group. P.S., Mauro is back training. Yikes!

Goal - Ranking 1 (Last Week 1)

Comments: It almost seems as if Dallas will stay in this spot all year long, especially if the team thwarts would-be challengers like Sporting KC.

ESPNFC - Ranking 1 (Last Week 1)

Comments: FC Dallas holds on to the top spot thanks to a 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. SKC's suffocating defense provided a significant challenge, but Dallas' own (perhaps underrated) defensive prowess helped it grab a one-goal victory.

Soccer America - Ranking 1 (Last Week 1)

Comments: If there’s been a hangover from that crushing loss in the CCL semifinals, FCD has yet to show it. Figueroa crashed the back post to head home a Michael Barrios cross; his only previous MLS goal came as a member of the Rapids against SKC in 2015. Keeper Jesse Gonzalez needed to make just one save despite SKC controlling 61.1 percent of possession.

SBI Soccer - Ranking 1 (Last Week 1)

Comments: There isn’t a much better way to keep your place at the top than by beating the team directly behind you. FC Dallas handled their business against Sporting KC with effective defense and as a result, maintain their location at the top of the rankings. The league’s only remaining unbeaten team faces another stiff challenge as the Portland Timbers come to town this weekend.

SI Planet Futbol - Ranking 1 (Last Week 1)

Comments: FC Dallas is on such a good run, even guys that aren’t regular scorers are stepping up to get the team points. Defender Maynor Figueroa, he of eight total goals in his 304-appearance pro career prior to this weekend, scored the only goal as FC Dallas topped previously-unbeaten Sporting KC 1–0. There’s probably a way to beat Dallas, but no team in the league has figured it out so far.

Once a Metro - Ranking 1 (Last Week 2)

Comments: FCD is the last remaining undefeated team in MLS 2017 and just beat the team that was top of these Rankings last week: of course it is top in Week 8.

The Score - Ranking 2 (Last Week N/A)

Comments: These are the games that separate Supporters' Shield winners from playoff contenders. FC Dallas did the job against Sporting KC and now faces Portland.

The 18 - Ranking 6 (Acosta) (Last Week 4)

Comments: FC Dallas are the league’s only remaining undefeated team after defeating Sporting KC 1-0. Acosta’s match didn't provide the highlight reel material that he’s so often given us this season, but he showed the defensive side of his game.