Week eight is here in MLS as FC Dallas is back at home to take on Sporting Kansas City.

REFEREE: Kevin Stott. AR1 (bench): Eduardo Mariscal; AR2 (opposite): Craig Lowry; 4th: Ted Unkel

SUSPENDED: none

WARNINGS:

SUSPENDED NEXT YELLOW CARD: KC: Seth Sinovic

SUSPENDED AFTER TWO YELLOW CARDS: none

DISABLED LIST: KC: Diego Kostner

INTERNATIONAL ABSENCES: Paxton Pomykal (U-18s), Bryan Reynolds (U-17s)

FC Dallas Injury Report

OUT: Mauro Diaz (Achilles), Chris Seitz (hamstring)

Sporting Injury Report

OUT:

Diego Rubio (Torn ACL)

How to watch

Kickoff: 7:00 PM

Venue: Toyota Stadium

TV: TXA-21

Online: FCDallas.com, MLS Live

Projected lineups: Another week down and it looks like Oscar Pareja will stick with the 4-4-2 again. But will we see the first start for DP Anibal Chala on the left wing over Maynor Figueroa?

