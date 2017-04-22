Week eight is here in MLS as FC Dallas is back at home to take on Sporting Kansas City.
REFEREE: Kevin Stott. AR1 (bench): Eduardo Mariscal; AR2 (opposite): Craig Lowry; 4th: Ted Unkel
SUSPENDED: none
WARNINGS:
SUSPENDED NEXT YELLOW CARD: KC: Seth Sinovic
SUSPENDED AFTER TWO YELLOW CARDS: none
DISABLED LIST: KC: Diego Kostner
INTERNATIONAL ABSENCES: Paxton Pomykal (U-18s), Bryan Reynolds (U-17s)
FC Dallas Injury Report
OUT: Mauro Diaz (Achilles), Chris Seitz (hamstring)
Sporting Injury Report
OUT:
Diego Rubio (Torn ACL)
How to watch
Kickoff: 7:00 PM
Venue: Toyota Stadium
TV: TXA-21
Online: FCDallas.com, MLS Live
Projected lineups: Another week down and it looks like Oscar Pareja will stick with the 4-4-2 again. But will we see the first start for DP Anibal Chala on the left wing over Maynor Figueroa?
Prediction: Our staff has a full list of predictions, which one are you going with?
What are you drinking?: Beer? Wine? Water? List your choice below.
