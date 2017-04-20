The week is rounding the corner here as we’re inching closer to FC Dallas and Sporting KC this weekend.

// FC Dallas //

Quick Burns: Which FCD newbie are you most worried about right now | Big D Soccer

Our staff dove into a topic yesterday afternoon about which new player on the roster that we’re most concerned with right now. Lots of Roland Lamah and Cristian Colman talk but there were a couple others worth mentioning.

Training Talk: Hedges discusses SKC | FCDallas.com

Two good defenses will go head-to-head on Saturday night. They already met to a 0-0 draw earlier in the year, so why would Saturday be any different? We’ll find out.

Dallas, New York are model clubs for playing youth | ESPNFC

I wouldn’t just read this article, I would also watch the video of the Max and Herc podcast that features Fernando Clavijo as well. Lots of good information from that interview.

In-depth analysis of the most dramatic moment of Week 7 | Howler

This is a pretty good and funny breakdown of the Cristian Colman miss from last weekend.

// MLS //

Week 8 storylines and more | MLSSoccer.com

There are plenty of good games to go along with our matchup against SKC. New England and San Jose got things started last night with a 0-0 draw.

Entertaining draw ends scoreless between Revs and Quakes | The Bent Musket

There was that big miss from Chris Wondolowski that should make you all feel better about Colman’s miss last weekend.

Providence Park expansion plans made public | Stumptown Footy

The fancy renderings haven’t been revealed yet but there is a solid look at what the expansion of Portland’s stadium means here.

There is no reason to panic, but the Sounders have much to improve on | Sounder at Heart

The defending champions haven’t exactly lit the league on fire so far this season but being on the road for part of their opening schedule could be part of that.

Ghosts of the Goats live on in MLS | FourFourTwo

Every now and then you have to bring up Chivas USA. This is a nice ‘where are they now’ type post for those feeling nostalgic.

MLS owners discussing another increase in TAM | SI.com

I don’t think anyone would be opposed to seeing more TAM thrown into the mix for MLS rosters. I’d like to see what Fernando Clavijo could do with more of it.