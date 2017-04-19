Power Rankings: FC Dallas continues to reign supreme

FC Dallas had to settle for a 1-1 road draw against the San Jose Earthquakes. The draw, coupled with bad results for other teams near the top, meant little change at the top for FCD.

Now that the season is in full gear, there’s plenty of MLS Power Rankings popping up left and right.

Goal - Ranking 1 (Last Week 1)

Comments: It wasn't the most convincing result in San Jose for FCD, but it was enough to keep the team firmly entrenched atop our rankings. Will anyone be able to knock Dallas off this perch?

MLS - Ranking 1 (Last Week 1)

Comments: Defending Supporters’ Shield champions FCD haven’t really done much to give anyone a reason to doubt they’re still the best team in MLS. But that title is being threatened by Sporting KC and the Timbers — their next two opponents — in this early part of the year. With both matches coming at home, it’s a great chance to remind the rest of the league who’s No. 1.

ESPNFC - Ranking 1 (Last Week 1)

Comments: FC Dallas was on its way to a win that would have lifted it to the top of the Western Conference, but a late goal changed things and the team settled for a 1-1 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes. Nevertheless, the Texas club holds on to the top spot thanks in large part to the slew of losses for other contenders to the throne.

Soccer America - Ranking 1 (Last Week 1)

Comments: Stung in the final seconds at San Jose, still FCD is 2-0-1 on the road. A mazy run by Maxi Urruti set up the chance for Kellyn Acosta to convert, though the ball to him actually came off the foot of a sliding opponent. Atiba Harris reacted too slowly to a bouncing ball that led to the equalizer. Jesse Gonzalez made four saves and survived a couple of shaky moments.

SI Planet Futbol - Ranking 1 (Last Week 1)

Comments: A late, late equalizer left FC Dallas with a point from its trip to San Jose instead of all three. It’s the second time in 10 days FCD has suffered late heartbreak (the other time being in the CONCACAF Champions League). That makes it disappointing for sure, but Oscar Pareja’s side is still unbeaten. It faces the league's only other unbeaten, Sporting KC, this Saturday in what will be a must-see match.

SBI - Ranking 1 (Last Week 1)

Comments: FC Dallas continues to reign supreme in the number one spot, which they’ve held since the opening of the season. While a draw isn’t exactly the result FCD was looking for against the San Jose Earthquakes, they were the better team on Friday for essentially the duration of the game and only a last-minute Jahmir Hyka goal salvaged a point for the Quakes. They’ll headline next week’s matches with a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown against Sporting Kansas City.

Once a Metro - Ranking 2 (Last week 2)

Comments: Denied a win in San Jose this week by a last-minute equalizer, FCD is still unbeaten in the league this season and will get its shot at the top spot on this list next week, when it hosts Sporting KC.

The Score - Ranking 2 (last Week N/A)

Comments: FC Dallas would have leapt into pole position with a win over San Jose but instead stay in second after a less-than-convincing 1-1 draw.

Stump Town Footy - Ranking 2 (Last Week 2)

Comments: Dallas was mere seconds away from grabbing a crucial early season road win against a Western Conference foe, and the top spot in this weeks rankings, before Jahmir Hyka scored his first MLS goal in Walk Off fashion to split the points for the Quakes. Still, with 11 points through 5 games Dallas is in a good position to make noise in the West again this year.

The 18 - Ranking 4 (Acosta) (Last week 2)

Comments: Acosta's father is from Memphis, and Acosta is the King. He should probably just move into Graceland.