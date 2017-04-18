Our readers spoke and Matt Hedges earned his first Workhorse win last week for his performance across two big games. Good for him.

Let’s do that tiring away game speech again. Draws away are always good. Even when they don’t seem that good.

Did FC Dallas give up some points with that last gasp, sloppy excuse for a goal at San Jose? Yes. FCD played well enough (though far from perfect) for three points. It was a disappointing end to the game for sure.

But a point away is great. If San Jose turns things on as a team later this season, that point could seem miraculous. It could be the edge in Supporter’s Shield standing too. Who knows?

I don’t want to say that FC Dallas played their best, but they played well enough to get something out of that game. I was impressed by Maxi Urruti and Kellyn Acosta. Our defense was mostly solid. We need more consistency from some players, but that will come.

My big debate right now is at right back. Who is going to stake their claim to that spot in the lineup? Hernan Grana has been frustrating, flashes of real quality and then dumb mistakes. Atiba Harris continues to be a veteran no-nonsense type presence, but he has a clear ceiling and may not be capable of the fantastic that this will need from time to time. Or is it someone else all together?

Here is who I recommend this week for your votes:

Maxi Urruti - The guy was relentless and all over the place. He is the heart and soul of this team.

Hedges/Zimmerman - Despite the late goal given up, they played well and did not give San Jose many clear looks. They are good.